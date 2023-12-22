The Russian asks for the video. The case





“I am intervening because during Matteo Renzi's explanation of vote, an insulting phrase from Senator Gasparri addressed to Senator Renzi was clearly heard, and the whole House heard it. This is why I ask the President of the Senate to intervene” . The group leader of Italia Viva said it, Enrico Borghi, speaking in the Hall of Palazzo Madama. Following the report, President Ignazio La Russa asked to obtain videos of the session, as he was not in the Chamber at the time of Gasparri's alleged insults.

According to what opposition sources report, Gasparri said to Renzi “Coward go to f…”. Speaking in the Chamber, Gasparri apologised: “I apologize for some inappropriate sentences“, says the Forza Italia senator, “but I don't apologize for telling the truth”. What triggered Gasparri's reaction was Renzi's phrase, “you have betrayed Berlusconi's legacy”. After the apology, the President of the Senate commented: “Thank you for having toned down the controversial topic from earlier.”

“I apologize for some inappropriate phrases, but I don't apologize for having to tell the truth, because Silvio Berlusconi in December 2020 said 'I will not vote' for the ESM reform because we do not allow our choices to be dictated to us by others'”, said Gasparri speaking in the Chamber to declare his vote on the manoeuvre. “Antonio Tajani, vice-president of the Council and secretary of Forza Italia, one of the best-known pro-Europeans, has said several times that the ESM is not working like this because 'There is a lack of democracy and control by the European Parliament is needed. This is why we abstained. Therefore, having apologized to those who must have them, we in this House do not take lessons in posthumous Berlusconism from anyone”, he added. “When Berlusconi's unjust decadence occurred, a senator present in this House said that when there is a definitive ruling the game is over, 'game over', against Berlusconi. They could have applauded Berlusconi while he was alive – added the FI group leader in the Senate – rather than using his words in a distorted way today that he is not here“. “If someone causes his party's votes to drop faster than inflation drops and only talks about others not to talk about himself – he concluded – it's not our fault. We don't take lessons of this nature.”

