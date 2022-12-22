SNES classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time just got online multiplayer.
It comes via a beefy update for the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.
While Turtles in Time is a truly radical couch co-op brawler, now you can take it into the brave new world of online play, which, if you’d have told 11-year-old me would be a thing back when Turtles in Time first launched in 1992, well, I’d have replied: “what’s online?”
Meanwhile, at some point in the future, NES game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project will get online play, too.
Here are the patch notes in full:
New additions:
- Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)
- PS4 arcade controller is now supported. PS4 joystick support has now been implemented (PS5)
- Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (XB1/XSX)
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to 2, 3, or 4 players.
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic”. When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.
- A new enhancement added to SNES and Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
- A new enhancement added to Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON/OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
- A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-5.
- A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.
- A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON/OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
- New button action added to “Arcade US/JP TMNT”, “Arcade US Turtles in Time”, “SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time”, and “Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist”. Players can now assign a button to “Special”. This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.
- A new color enhancement added to all GameBoy games. Added GBC Mode ON/OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all GameBoy games. In additional to other filters, players can choose between 4 color palettes, 1. black and white, 2. GameBoy green, 3. GameBoy Pocket green, 4. GameBoy Light blue.
- Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted
- Additional pages for NES Tournament Fighters and GEN Tournament Fighters added to the Strategy Guide.
- Additional page for GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist added to the Strategy Guide.
- Visual settings are saved per game.
- German translation for “Punch repeatedly” for Strategy guide page 11 has been fixed.
- In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the arcade TMNT show now shows the correct icon.
- On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (SNES Turtles in Time), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.
- In SNES Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.
- In Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting 2 players.
- Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for TMNT III Manhattan Project (NES) / TMNT 2 The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.
- Extra Credits enhancements to SNES Tournament Fighters now work.
- SNES Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18-19.
It’s a good time for Turtles video games. We’ve got the aforementioned The Cowabunga Collection but also the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which I’m still playing on and off with my kids.
