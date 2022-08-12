Already around 7:15 am early walkers on Wednesday morning saw the cow. It soon became clear that the animal had broken her hip and was in bad shape. They anxiously informed the farmer and say that he said he was aware of the situation. The animal is said to have made a wrong move and broke its hip. According to passers-by, he stated that he had sought help, but according to him no vet wanted to take action. The farmer’s wife would also have said that her husband would come to drag the animal away.