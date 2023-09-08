Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 20:57

Images of a cow on the roof of a house in the municipality of Estrela drew attention on social networks this Thursday, 7. The animal had taken shelter on the second floor of a residence after the rise of the Taquari River due to the passage of the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul, which left at least 41 dead and more than 10,000 homeless. There are at least 25 missing.

In one of the videos, a person calls the cow Mimosa, who responds with moos. A task force was organized to remove the animal, with the hiring of a crane, but the equipment was never used: with the movement and weight of the animal, the roof gave way. The cow fell into the inner area of ​​the residence, but was not seriously injured.

The owner of the cow, Pedro Nelio Bauer, reported to the Municipality of Estrela that he had left two animals tied up on a soccer field. The land was about three kilometers away from the house where the rescue took place.

One of the animals was found dead, while the other was identified over the residence. The main hypothesis is that the rescued cow swam up to the roof of the house in the middle of the flooding river.

Bauer even recorded a video in which he appealed for help to rescue the cow, “before she decides to jump and I lose the animal”. After the rescue, he took Mimosa back home.

Estrela is one of the municipalities most affected by the extreme weather, with two confirmed deaths and thousands of residents affected. The Taquari River reached almost 30 meters in the midst of a record flood.

The city hall says it has warned the population about the situation since Monday, the 4th, but that some have resisted leaving their homes. On this September 7th holiday, health units were opened earlier to receive those affected by the flood.

The Fire Department and the Civil Defense of several municipalities have been activated to rescue animals from roofs, ditches and flooded areas in general. Images of pigs removed from the top of a house and the body of a sheep attached to wires also drew attention.

More rain is forecast for the next few days in Rio Grande do Sul, with the possibility of strong wind and hail. A new cyclone should pass through the vicinity of the state in the coming days, but farther from the coast.

At the moment, the increase in the water level that most concerns the state Civil Defense is that of Lake Guaíba, in Porto Alegre. The Arquipélago neighborhood, made up of 16 islands, and the riverside areas of the southern part of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul are on alert for flooding until Saturday, 9.