The 42 works that make up Madrid Cow Gallery –the exhibition that fuses art and nature in a unique canvasa sculpture in the shape of a cow–, will be auctioned by Subastas Segre today starting at 7 p.m., in an event in the auditorium of the Casa de Vacas Cultural Center.

The auction also includes the option to make online bidding through the Segre Auctions website. The entire profits from the auction will be used to help those affected by the Dana de Valencia through the organization Interioristas en Acción.

The exhibition, which was exhibited in the streets of Madrid thanks to the signing of an agreement between the Madrid City Council and the Interprofessional Beef Organization of Spain (Provacuno) and which has been outside Casa de Vacas since December 16, highlights the commitment of the Spanish beef sector, represented by Provacuno, to environmental sustainability.

More than 30 artists have been part of this projectsome of them renowned such as Maseda, Mario Arlati, Miguel Macaya, Mario Pavez, Jesús Arrúe, Eloy Morales, Rosana Sitcha, Felipe Rodrigo, Fabio Colella, Musa, Ramón Moscardó, Gregori Saavedra, Mariano Ortega, Dora Maldonado, Teresa Calderón, Enrique Barneda, Sergio Mora, Elisa Valsangiacomo, Angus or Daniel Menor. A group of students from the Francisco de Vitoria University also participated, whose students were selected in a competition to which they entered with more than 300 works.









The auction has the presence of Borja Carabante, delegate of the Government Area of ​​Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility; José Antonio Martínez Páramo, delegate councilor for Cleaning and Green Zones; Andrea Levy, president councilor of the Retiro District; Javier López, director of Provacuno, and Inmaculada Recio and Raúl Martins, heads of Interioristas en Acción.

The project, initiative of Provacuno and Kibo Media Comunicaciónhas the collaboration of the Jorge Alcolea Gallery.

Provacuno is the Interprofessional Beef Organizationa private, non-profit, national entity, made up of the main organizations of the production sector and the processing and marketing sector to defend the interests of the beef sector, a meeting place and forum for debate to improve the situation of the sectoral food chain.

Meanwhile, Subastas Segre is one of the leading houses in Spain, with international coverage and a prominent position in the areas of Painting, Decorative Arts and Jewelry. With more than 20 years in the art marketbring together a solid team of specialists in all artistic disciplines: Painting and Sculpture, Decorative Arts, Jewelry, Watches and vintage items.

Finally, Interioristas en Acción is a solidarity collective that brings together experts from the decoration, interior design and architecture sectors with the aim of helping families affected by the recent Dana in Valencia. Many of these families have seen their homes devastated and, although they own homes, they need to be renovated and refurnished. This project seeks to coordinate resources and support to return a safe and habitable space to those who have lost so much.