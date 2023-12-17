A thirty-year-old Pakistani man was stabbed to death this afternoon in his home in Covo, the center of the Lower Bergamo area. The person who struck him to death was another immigrant, his roommate in an apartment in Via al Pradone. The murder occurred around 4.30pm and the police arrived at the house to investigate. The murderer would have stabbed the victim several times at the height of an argument and then disappeared.

From the findings of the Carabinieri it emerged that there were two stab wounds inflicted on the Pakistani: the perpetrator of the crime was one of his compatriots, who lived with him in the house in Covo, also together with other Pakistanis. The Carabinieri of the Treviglio company and the Bergamo operational unit are carrying out the investigations but are also looking for the murderer, who is on the run. The research note was distributed throughout the Bergamo area, but also in the nearby provinces of Cremona, Milan and Brescia. However, the cause of the violent argument is not yet known, nor whether the weapon used by the murderer has been found.