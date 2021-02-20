Russia continues to advance its fight against coronavirus. This Saturday, the Ministry of Health has registered its third vaccine against SARS-CoV-2: after Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona comes CoviVac.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, has been in charge of giving the good news. “Today we verify that the third vaccine, CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Center. In mid-March they will enter in circulation the first 120,000 doses“, has pointed out.

Production on the rise in doses

Similarly, Mishustin affirms that the country is permanently increasing the production of vaccines against the coronavirus. “We have produced more than 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine and nearly 80,000 doses of EpiVacCorona, and soon the CoviVac’s third production line“.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister, Tatiana Golíkova, assures that during this first half of 2021 Russia expects to produce 88 million doses of all developed vaccines: 83 million would correspond to Sputnik V, the first approved.

Arrival in the European Union

In recent weeks, the Russian estates offered the Sputnik V vaccine to be administered in the European Union. To do this, first, it should be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The offer comes at a time when AstraZeneca and Moderna, two companies with agreements with the EU, have expressed a cut in your next installments.