Consuelo Ordóñez, president of Covite, in a file image monica torres

The Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite) has denounced this Tuesday that 44 candidates who appear on the more than 300 EH Bildu lists in the Basque Country and Navarra for the May 28 elections were convicted of belonging to and collaborating with ETA. Seven of them were convicted of murder. This association considers “particularly serious” and “a danger to democracy” that people with “criminal and terrorist histories” run for public office. “No dignified democracy, no State of law aware of the meaning of its victims of terrorism would allow the revolving doors of terrorists to be politics,” said Consuelo Ordóñez, president of Covite.

Among the EH Bildu candidates, Covite includes leaders of the old Batasuna, such as Adolfo Araiz, who is running second on the list for the Parliament of Navarra, and the former president of Sortu Hasier Arraiz, number 27 for the Vitoria City Council, this convicted in 2016 to two years in prison for joining a terrorist organization. It also cites seven candidates and substitutes sentenced to long prison terms for their participation in various murders committed by ETA between 1978 and 2001. The list of candidates has been obtained from the lists that EH Bildu has presented to the regional elections in Navarra and to the municipal governments and the General Boards (provincial parliaments) in the three Basque territories.

More information

The list of applicants with blood crimes include Agustín Muiños Dias Tinin, number six on the list for mayor of Legutiano (Álava) and sentenced in 1985 to 29 years in prison for the 1983 murder of José Antonio Julián Bayano; and Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia, number three on the list for mayor of Régil (Gipuzkoa) and sentenced in 1989 to 18 years in prison for the murder of José Larrañaga Arenas in 1984. He also cites Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez, in third place the list for the mayor of Berrioplano (Navarra) and sentenced in 1989 to 29 years in prison for the 1984 murder of Jesús Alcocer Jiménez.

In Bizkaia, Asier Uribarri Benito ranks number four on the list for the Maruri-Jatabe City Council. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison as an accomplice in the 1997 murder of civil guard José Manuel García Fernández. “Some even go on the lists with his name and the nickname they had in ETA, as is the case of Tinin and José Antonio Torre Altonaga Medius”, adds Covite in an informative note.

The president of the group of victims of terrorism urges public officials “to guarantee minimum political and ethical principles in the appointments of the members of their lists”, and stresses that “anyone convicted of terrorism, even if they have served their sentence, should be forced to publicly repudiate his criminal past if he wants to perform a public function”. On the contrary, in her opinion, she supposes “turning into democratic referents precisely those who have done the most to destroy our democracy, attacking the life and physical and moral integrity of thousands of people.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Covite criticizes EH Bildu for “trying to hide its symbiosis with ETA while filling its lists for the 28-M elections with people who belonged to the terrorist organization and were convicted for it.” “It is one more provocation to the victims of terrorism to see how the left abertzale rewards these murderers for continuing to be proud of their criminal past,” Ordóñez says.