Highlights: Questions arising over approval of limited use of Corona’s two vaccines – KoviShield and Kovaxin in India

The three Congress leaders accused the government of breaking the protocol, while the experts are demanding to make the FICC data public.

Experts say that if the data is public, it can be independently assessed and the public confidence in the vaccine will be generated.

Reema Nagarajan, New Delhi

The first indigenous corona vaccine Covaxin, as well as Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s vaccine Kovyshield (Oxford – AstraZeneca’s Covieshield), have been questioned by a section of the Congress party over the approval of limited use in India, some experts Describing the approval process as opaque, they are demanding that the data on clinical trials for both vaccines be made public. They say that Bharat Biotech and AstraZeneca should make the data obtained in the clinical trials of Covaxin and Kovishield respectively public so that they can be independently assessed. Due to the possibility of any danger, milk and water of milk will be possible.



It is necessary to build trust in the approval process

Former President of the International Association of Bioethics, Dr. Anant Bhan said that except India, only Russia and China approved the use of their vaccines without making the FICC data public. He said, “It is important to build trust in the regulatory process, but here many doctors are in confusion and asking which vaccine will work at all. The way it has been approved is not believed. Can be done and the kind of language used seems to be creative writing and not law based. “

‘Corona vaccine can make impotent’, know what DCGI said?



No conditions were given as to which approval was given

The information that was expected to be revealed in the press conference of the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) was not given and the questions were not allowed to be asked. Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) said, “In the case of approving both corona vaccines, it is not stated under what specific provision of law the DGCI has approved limited emergency use.” There is no mention of the terms on which the approval was given. ” AIDAN has issued a statement demanding DGCI to make public all data and analysis on the basis of which limited use of covaxine and coviShield has been approved. The institution says that once the data becomes public, it can be independently verified.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang.



Documents should be provided like US and UK

Along with AIDAN, Dr. Gagandeep Kang, the country’s prestigious vaccine expert, has also questioned the claim that cocaine will also be effective against the new strains of corona virus found in Britain. He said that no scientific data has been provided to confirm this claim. Epidemiologist Dr. Giridhar Babu questioned why documents related to the standards on which the vaccine was approved were not provided, as did the Regulatory Institutions of the US and UK. At the same time, Dr. Amar Jishani, editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, asked, “On the basis of which local affixed data, the expert committee has approved the use of both the vaccines? It is worrying that Bharat Biotech is the third A sufficient number of volunteers are not available to complete the phase-in clinical trial and the covaccine has been approved. “



‘A decision to surprise use clearance between clinical trials’

On the other hand, Dr. JN Rao, a Physician, Researcher and Visiting Professor at Staffordshire University, said, “We should have waited until at least the initial results of Phase III of Bharat Biotech. Yes, there is an epidemic and we need the vaccine as well. It is also very important that the general public have full faith in the vaccine. No vaccine becomes reliable just because it has been approved. A vaccine is approved only if it has proven its credibility in clinical trials. ”