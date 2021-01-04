Highlights: Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Corona Vaccine in UK

CoveShield has got limited emergency use approval in India too

Millions of people in Britain have been given the Corona vaccine by American company Pfizer

AstraZeneca CEO claims that Kovyshield will provide 100% protection against Kovid-19 epidemic

London

Questions have been raised over the approval of limited emergency use of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine Covishield, developed in partnership with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in India, but the vaccine began in the UK starting Monday. is. According to the news agency Reuters, an 82-year-old elderly man has been vaccinated with Kovyshield. The elderly dialysis patient, named Brian Pinker, was vaccinated in a country-based vaccine against Kovid-19 at a hospital in Oxford.



Pfizer vaccine is already available in Britain

CoveShield was approved by the UK’s Drug Regulatory Institution on 30 January for limited emergency use. Then Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock said that from 4 January, the work of planting the Corona vaccine of Oxford would begin. This oxford vaccine is very cheap and can be stored in a common refrigerator so that it is easy to apply. Britain has already placed an order for 100 million doses of Coveshield. At the same time, the vaccine of American drug manufacturer Pfizer has also been applied to millions of British citizens.

CEO claims – CoveShield will give 100% protection

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot has claimed that his vaccine will also work against the new strains of the corona virus. He said that his vaccine would provide 100 percent protection against Corona. He also stated that in the trial results, his vaccine has achieved Efficacy of 95% of Pfizer-BioNotech and 94.5% of Moderna. He said that we feel that after two doses, the formula to get affixes has been found.



(With input from Reuters and ANI)

