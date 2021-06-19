The president of the CPI of Covid, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), and 9 other members of the commission affirm, through a statement released this Saturday (June 19, 2021), that those responsible for the 500 thousand deaths caused by the disease “they will pay for their mistakes, omissions, contempt and debauchery”. The text compares the total number of deaths in Brazil to crimes against humanity, killings and genocides.

The CPI investigates the official decisions taken on the conduct of public health policy since the beginning of the pandemic and those responsible for it. The commission does not have the power to apply punishment, but it can ask for an inquiry to be opened on individuals, companies and authorities.

“We didn’t come to this devastating, inhuman picture by chance. There are culprits and they, as far as the CPI depends, will be punished exemplarily”, states the text.

“Crimes against humanity, killings and genocides do not disappear, nor do they expire. They eternalize themselves and, before the Divine justice, they will meet with the justice of men.”

The note of regret and promise from Justice was signed by the vice president of the commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), and by the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). Four other members signed the text: Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) and Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE). Alternates Alessandro Vieira (non-party/SE) and Rogério Carvalho (PT-CE), as well as senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), from the women’s bench, also took part in the initiative.

Another 8 members of the CPI did not sign the note. They are the holders Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE), Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO). The substitutes Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA), Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) and Zequinha Machado (PSC-BA) did not sign either.

In addition to their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice, the 10 senators lamented and expressed their feelings to the victims’ families. “There are 500,000 dreams interrupted, 500,000 lives cut short, 500,000 plans, desires and projects. Half a million lives that could have been saved, with common sense, right choices and respect for science”

Read the note in full:

Public Notice of the Majority of the Members of the PANDEMIA Parliamentary Inquiry Commission.

Omar Aziz – President CPI

Randolfe Rodrigues – Vice president

Renan Calheiros – Reporter

Tasso Jereissati

Otto Alencar

Eduardo Braga

Humberto Costa

Alessandro Vieira

Rogério Carvalho

Eliziane Gama

