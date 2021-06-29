The application to extend Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate for 90 days already has 32 signatures. At least 27 are required for the order to be effective. For the extension to be made, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), read the document with the necessary signatures in plenary.

According to the application’s justification, the suspicion of irregularity in the purchase of the vaccine Covaxin must be cleared. “Deponents pointed out that even the President of the Republic was alerted of the irregularities and, instead of investigating them, he credited them to the head of the Government of the Chamber of Deputies. It’s a scandal that needs to be investigated with the corresponding gravity“, says senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) in the application.

Here are the senators who have already signed the senator’s application:

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP);

Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO);

Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF);

Omar Aziz (PSD-AM);

Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-AM);

Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES);

Weverton (PDT-MA);

Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR);

Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP);

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE);

Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN);

Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE);

Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM);

Otto Alencar (PSD-BA);

Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR);

Leila Barros (PSB-DF);

Jaques Wagner (PT-BA);

José Serra (PSDB-SP);

Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL);

Paulo Paim (PT-RS);

Humberto Costa (PT-PE);

Paulo Rocha (PT-PA);

Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE);

Jean Paul (PT-RN);

Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB);

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS);

Cid Gomes (PDT-CE);

Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB);

Reguffe (We Can-DF);

Rodrigo Cunha (PSDB-AL);

Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM);

Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB-PE).

The CPI was installed on April 27, with a duration of 90 days. Its current deadline is 40 days from now, on August 7th. In justifying the request to extend it, Randolfe argues that the “vast” documentation received and the facts raised so far demand further investigation. He directly cites the case of the Covaxin vaccine.

