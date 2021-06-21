Justice Rosa Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), decided this Monday (June 21, 2021) that Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) cannot summon governors.

The magistrate also asked that Luiz Fux, president of the Court, schedule an extraordinary session between this Thursday (24.June) and Friday (25.June) so that the Court, in a collegiate manner, decides whether to maintain its decision. As found the power360, Fux granted the request and is signing the order, which will be published shortly.

In the request, 19 governors stated that the summons made by the CPI are abusive and violate the separation of powers.

“The federative pact imposes limits on the powers of the CPIs established within the scope of the National Congress. As a rule, state and municipal authorities and managers can only be investigated by CPIs promoted by the corresponding legislature”, says the action.

They also argued that the Federal Constitution excludes the possibility of summoning, by the National Congress or its commissions, heads of the state Executive.

For Weber, the CPIS cannot summon any people to testify, as there are limitations on the obligation to testify.

“Among such limitations is the constitutional exemption of the President of the Republic from the obligation to testify before Parliamentary Committees, extendable to State governors by application of the criterion of symmetry between the Union and the Member States”, stated.

She also pointed out that the summons violates the separation between the Powers, causing “disharmony” in the dynamics of the Legislative with the State Executive, and the autonomy of the member states.

“I have sufficiently evidenced, at least in preliminary court, that the summoning of state governors by the parliamentary investigation body of the Federal Senate, exceeded the constitutional limits inherent to the investigative activity of the Legislative Power”, concluded.

Signing the action against the summons are governors Renan Filho (Alagoas), Wilson Lima (Amazonas), Waldez Góes (Amapá), Rui Costa (Bahia), Ibaneis Rocha (DF), Renato Casagrande (Espírito Santo), Ronaldo Caiado (Goiás) , Flávio Dino (Maranhão), Helder Barbalho (Pará), Paulo Câmara (Pernambuco), Wellington Dias (Piauí), Cláudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro), Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul), Marcos Rocha (Rondônia), Carlos Moisés (Santa Catarina), João Doria (São Paulo), Belivaldo Chagas (Sergipe) and Mauro Carlesse (Tocantins). The governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli, later joined the action.

