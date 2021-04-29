A new word is born with the approval of the Royal Spanish Academy. It is about ‘covidiote’, which defines any person who «refuses to comply with sanitary regulations dictated to avoid the contagion of the covid ». Collected in the ‘Historical Dictionary of the Spanish Language’, the word is a “carbon copy” of an English acronym, also recently minted, that mixes ‘covid’ and ‘idiot’ (‘idiot’).

The words arise to define exactly a reality that usually precedes it, and in this case ‘covidiota’ points to that faction of skeptics emerged together with SARS-CoV-2. Until now they were placed under the immense umbrella of deniers or anti-vaccines, fearful of pharmaceutical conspiracies and defenders of individual rights beyond any scientific evidence, but with this word they now have their own niche.

English speakers had the occurrence before Hispanics, and it was recorded for the first time in English, in a British glossary, the ‘Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary’, in 2020. A few months later it was recognized by the RAE, without including it yet in the ‘Dictionary of the Spanish language ‘, but yes in this other more agile digital publication, which brings together the trends of the language. Although it has been on the internet for several months, it is now when the term starts to kick in with use, even more frequent in Latin America, since it was in Mexico where it was Spanishized for the first time. ‘Covidiota’ is also an adjective, to define everything characteristic of someone who puts others at risk with irresponsible behavior in the face of the virus.

Covidians



Although it sounds like half illness and half insult, since it is already picked up by the makers of dictionaries, it loses the connotation of its second original word (“idiot: stupid or short of understanding”) and avoids discerning about the causes of contempt for measures against him. virus. And who does not know or has seen a covidiote? For example, can Miguel Bosé and Victoria Abril, among other illustrious personalities, be defined like this?

The explanation for this lexia is not broader than the use of a mask or social distance, since it only includes people who disdain to behave as recommended in the middle of the pandemic. But it says nothing about those who express opinions contrary to the public welfare. The RAE, which keeps a record of the times that this word has been used in the media until March, shows that until now no one has called them that.

A ‘covidiote’ is opposed to a ‘covidian’, an expression also included in the ‘Historical Dictionary’, and defines one who “follows the health regulations dictated by the covid and does not question the existence of the disease.” As words do not invent the world but shape it, it could be said that, today, humans are divided into dthe tribes, the covidiots and the covidians.