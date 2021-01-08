A new record of fatalities marked the day in the United States, with more than 4,000 deaths in a single day. American experts warn that the figures will get worse and call for the rapid vaccination of the population. Indeed, Iran banned the import of these drugs from the US and the UK.

The pandemic is worsening in several countries of the world. The United States, which has led the countries most affected by the pandemic for months, is once again suffering a rebound in infections and fatalities while the vaccination campaign advances.

In the same race are the countries of the European Union, criticized for the slowness with which they administer the drug against Covid-19 while the pandemic accelerates in several of its member states.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the world already exceeds 88.1 million people infected since the start of the pandemic, which has also claimed the lives of 1.9 million people.

These are the main news about the global health crisis this January 8, 2021:

More than 4,000 people die in one day from Covid-19 in the United States, a new record

Johns Hopkins University recorded more than 4,000 fatalities in 24 hours in the United States, a record number since the start of the pandemic. Infectious disease expert Anthony S. Fauci warned that throughout January, the health crisis will worsen in the country.

“We believe that things will get worse as we enter January,” said Fauci, who called for “mitigating that acceleration” by maintaining public health measures, such as social distancing, and having patience with the vaccination process.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received the vaccine developed by Modern Pharmaceuticals. © Patrick Semansky / Reuters

According to figures from The New York Times, at least 5.9 million people in the country have already received a dose of the two vaccines authorized in the United States.

This figure is lower than what was planned by the Government, which sought to protect at least 20 million people before the end of 2020.

In total, 365,400 people have died from Covid-19 in the country, a figure that places the United States as the country with the most deaths in the world. At the beginning of the pandemic, the government of Donald Trump estimated that a maximum of 250,000 people would die.

Khameneí banned the import of British and American vaccines in Iran

“If your Pfizer factory can produce a vaccine, let them consume it first themselves so that in 24 hours they don’t have 4,000 deaths.” This is how Ali Khameneí, Iranian supermo leader, argued the ban on American British and American vaccines, alluding to the latest record of fatalities registered in the United States.

Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited. They’re completely untrustworthy. It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations. Given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren’t trustworthy either. #CoronaVaccine – Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2021

In return, Khameneí praised the vaccine developed in Iran, which began the first phase of the clinical trial on December 29 and is produced by the pharmaceutical company Shifa Pharmed.

Beyond the health arguments put forward by the Iranian supreme leader, the ban has a political nature, framed in the growing tensions in recent years between Tehran and the Western powers.

Iran, which to date has registered more than 1.2 million infections and almost 56,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, reported in December that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in the country from foreign countries. Still without confirmation, Iran could consider buying the drug from Russia or China.

The European Union will buy 300 million more doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine

The European Commission announced that it had reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech to purchase an additional 300 million doses of the drug, for a total of 600 million doses.

We make sure Europeans have sufficient doses of safe & effective # COVID19 vaccines. We now enable EU countries to buy more doses of the 1st vaccine approved in EU. They can now buy up to 300 million more doses of the #BioNTech/@Pfizer vaccine.https://t.co/vjZd0L17VL – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 8, 2021

Together with the 160 million doses signed with the American pharmaceutical company Moderna, the European Union will have enough vaccines to protect 380 million people, which represents more than 80% of the European population.

“We must vaccinate a maximum number of Europeans and Europeans as quickly as possible,” warned Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

The announcement comes after criticism spread in several countries for the slowness of the vaccination campaign in the members of the European community, since many governments still do not have the necessary infrastructure to distribute the drug among their population.

With EFE and AFP