The Government of the Netherlands, led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, urged citizens to respect the night curfew to prevent further spread of the virus and said it will appeal against the court ruling that would end the restriction. In other news, the first shipment of vaccines arrived in South Africa and in the Dominican Republic, health personnel were the first to receive injections against Covid-19.

While in Europe nations such as the Netherlands are debating restrictions to prevent a third wave of coronavirus infections, in South Africa they receive their first doses of serum against the pathogen. And in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic has begun the inoculation of its citizens. Thus, in a disparate way, the only way out of the virus pandemic that put the whole world in check is advancing.

Across the planet, 109.2 million people have contracted Covid-19 and this contagion was fatal for more than 2.4 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These are the main news about the health crisis this Tuesday, February 16:

The Dutch Executive will appeal the decision to eliminate the curfew

This Tuesday, a Dutch court asked the acting Government to “immediately” lift the curfew imposed throughout the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which leaves 1,049,082 infections and more than 15,000 deaths in the European country.

The controversial measure of the night curfew – the first imposed since the Nazi occupation during World War II – caused a wave of protests and riots in several cities in late January, the worst in the Netherlands in decades. This is one of the reasons why a judge at the district court in The Hague decided to remove the measure.

Police use a water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 24, 2021. REUTERS – EVA PLEVIER

“The curfew is a far-reaching violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy,” justified the magistrate. In addition, he said that it is a rule based on an emergency law that does not meet all the conditions.

However, the acting prime minister, Mark Rutte, will appeal the decision during the course of the day given that, according to him, “it would immediately have a serious impact on the fight against the coronavirus”, so he called on the Dutch so that they avoid any unnecessary departure and displacement in the time in which the curfew was established, from 9:00 in the afternoon to 4:30 in the morning.

Rutte considered that “the fact that the curfew was not supported by the correct legal basis at that time, does not mean that it is not necessary” to keep “the virus under control”, while the country fights against the spread of the pathogen in the heat of cold wave.

The Dutch acting government will try to make the judges rectify the decision and while the legal basis of the measure is being debated, it insisted that the restriction is a “means” to combat the coronavirus and prevent a third wave of infections.

“We are not appealing because of an interesting legal debate issue, but because we really believe that the measure is necessary,” added outgoing Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus. The Executive of the Netherlands, mired in a political crisis, is concerned about the British variant of the disease, which has become predominant among the new positive cases in the nation.

In addition, health authorities warn that, due to low temperatures and frost, citizens are not undergoing as many tests, but that the number of positive cases increased. Although the country has already begun to vaccinate its population, the rate of immunization is slow, with only 2.4% of its citizens inoculated with the serum against Covid-19.

The first vaccines arrive in South Africa

The epicenter of the pandemic on the African continent, South Africa, will receive the first 80,000 doses of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday, with which on Wednesday it could start the inoculations of health personnel. “The arrival of vaccines is expected today (…) Two thirds will go to workers in the public sector (health) and a third to the private sector,” said Dr. Angelique Coetzee.

The African nation has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus in the region, to which is added a new variant of the pathogen in its territory, with almost 1.5 million infections and more than 48,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa could start vaccinating its population on Wednesday. REUTERS – SUMAYA HISHAM

The vaccination rollout is endorsed by the South African Medical Association (SAMA) as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for commercial use. The South African Ministry of Health has not yet ruled on the details of the immunization plan, but they could start on Wednesday, with a greater momentum throughout the week.

This is the first shipment of injections of a total of 500,000 doses that the nation will receive “urgently” from the laboratory. The country is also covered by the COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization.

On the other hand, this Tuesday it was announced that South Africa plans to share with other African states one million doses of the serum against the coronavirus of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The country had halted the deployment of AstraZeneca doses this month, as preliminary laboratory data did not demonstrate its true efficacy against the South African variant of the disease.

Dominican Republic begins immunization of its citizens

An internist doctor, Colonel Ramón Familia Alcántara, was the first person to receive the injection against Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic, thus starting the process of immunization of the population. Alcántara Family was the first professional to treat a patient infected with the coronavirus on the island, in March 2020.

The health sector will be the first population group to receive doses of the serum from the AstraZeneca laboratory, after its approval for emergency use. Vaccination began as soon as the doses arrived, first to “front-line personnel,” according to Dominican President Luis Abinader.

“We wanted to start this vaccination program from here (…) where it all began and where it begins to end today,” said Abinader, referring to the Ramón de Lara military hospital, where the first case of Covid-19 was treated.

Health Workers put the first vaccine against Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic. © EFE

The country has registered more than 230,000 infections by the pathogen and, despite the easing of restrictions, the curfew, extended from the end of March 2020, is still in force as a measure to fight the spread of the virus.

With its vaccination plan, the Government intends to inoculate 7.8 million citizens, including health personnel and adults over 60 with pathologies, during this year. Together with AstraZeneca, the Dominican Executive has agreements with other pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, for the purchase of 7.9 million doses, and more than 700,000 additional doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. In addition, the nation is within the COVAX mechanism of the WHO.

With Reuters and EFE