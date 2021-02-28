Thousands of Argentine citizens took to the streets in different parts of the country to protest against the scandal of the so-called ‘VIP Vaccination’, which ended with the resignation of the Minister of Health, Ginés González García. Meanwhile, a shipment of supplies to produce 2.8 million doses of the vaccine from the British laboratory AstraZeneca arrived in Brazil, at a time of worsening of the pandemic. On the Uruguayan side, the medical personnel in charge of vaccination began to be inoculated.

There are more and more vaccines and in more countries. The United States, for example, approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose injection on Friday. This new vaccine comes as a balm for the nation, which has just exceeded 500,000 deaths from Covid-19.

However, the pandemic remains out of control globally. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, more than 113.7 million people have contracted the virus since it was first detected, while 2.5 million people have lost their lives.

Next, the main news about the Covid-19 pandemic for this February 27, 2021.

Protests against the ‘VIP Vaccination’ scandal take over the streets of Argentina

Although the demonstrations took place in various parts of the country, the most important was in the capital, in the emblematic Plaza de Mayo. The streets of Buenos Aires became the epicenter of the protests against the Government, amid the controversy generated after it was learned that figures close to power agreed to the injections secretly and in advance.

The march, promoted mainly on social networks with the hashtag # 27F, was called by different sectors of the opposition.

Last week, the Government itself released a list of the 70 people who were part of these parallel vaccination lists, among which were former President Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003) and his family and former Minister of Economy, Daniel Scioli, among others.

President Alberto Fernández is also the target of criticism because during his recent visit to Mexico he described the media coverage of the scandal as “clowning.” He stated that he, for example, was vaccinated early to “give confidence in the vaccine.”

The president asked on Saturday on his Twitter profile that the demonstrations not take place, calling to take care of “others even if others do not” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the scandal over vaccines, the attendees protested the corruption of which they point to the Government, especially Vice President Cristina Fernández, who has opened numerous judicial investigations against her.

Supplies to produce 12.2 million vaccines arrive in Brazil

A new batch of the active ingredient needed to produce 12.2 million of the Covid-19 vaccines developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday.

This new batch completes the amount needed to produce the 15 million doses of the vaccine scheduled for March. A first batch had already arrived in the country on February 6, with enough material to produce 2.8 million doses.

The Brazilian drug regulatory body, Anvisa, must give final approval for the use of the product, but the emergency use of the vaccine was already authorized on January 17, along with the one produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which is also being produced in the country.

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro continued with the inoculation of people between 80 and 82 years old, which is expected to end on Sunday, in order to start the next phase on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has vaccinated some 6.4 million people in 40 days with the first dose, that is, only 3% of its entire population of 210 million inhabitants.

However, due to the lack of doses in the country, some regions have been forced to suspend immunizations. Rio de Janeiro had to stop immunizations on February 17 and resume them a week later.

The new vaccines will be produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the largest medical research center in Latin America, which plans to deliver the immunizers to the Ministry of Health in March. © Carla Carniel / Reuters

The South American country has been going through a prolonged second wave since November.

Vaccination begins in Uruguay

This Saturday, Uruguay had its first vaccinated against the coronavirus. Two days after the first 192,000 doses of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine arrived in the South American country, workers at vaccination centers were the first to receive the injection.

This Monday the vaccination of the rest of the population will begin. In this first instance, teachers, policemen, firefighters and the military in service, and workers of the Institute for Children and Adolescents of Uruguay under 60 years of age will be inoculated.

The Uruguayan Government expects that between the first delivery and until April 26, a total of 460,000 doses will arrive, out of a total of 2 million that were purchased. © EFE

On the other hand, the arrival of about 50 thousand doses per week from the US laboratory Pfizer is scheduled for March 8.

The President of Uruguay assured that there will be “a fluid and continuous process” of vaccination, and that “there will be no dead time” between the arrivals of those already announced and those that complete the purchase of 3.8 million doses – between Pfizer and Sinovac- as well as the 1.5 million reserve of the Covax platform, created by the World Health Organization for distribution among the least favored countries.

With Reuters, EFE and local media