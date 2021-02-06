With the approval of the drug from the Sinovac Biotech laboratory by Chinese regulatory entities, the Asian giant already has two vaccines produced in its territory approved for generalized use. Meanwhile, Pfizer / BioNTech requested that its product be validated in Brazil in order to market the drug in the country.

However, the pandemic is far from worsening: in Latin America, several countries such as Brazil, Ecuador or Peru are in the middle of the second wave, while Europe is struggling to leave behind the third and accelerate its vaccination campaign.

According to the count of the Johns Hopkins University, more than 105.4 million people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic, while 2.3 million people have lost their lives.

Next, the main news about the Covid-19 pandemic this February 6, 2021.

China gives green light to Sinovac vaccine

The National Administration of Medical Products of China approved the vaccine developed by the Sinovac company, also Chinese. The agency authorized its generalized and commercial use to people from 18 years old, with the aim of preventing Covid-19. This drug should be applied in two doses of 0.5 milliliters, with an interval of between 14 and 28 days.

According to the Sinovac statement, “the conditional commercial approval is based on the results of two months of phase 3 clinical trials abroad. Definitive data have not yet been obtained, and the efficacy and safety results require further confirmation.” .

The trials carried out in Turkey concluded that the drug is 91.25% effective, while the data that emerged in Indonesia stayed at 65.3% and in Brazil they reached only 50.4%. WHO only endorses vaccines that, at a minimum, demonstrate more than 50% effectiveness.

A dose of the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 at a psychiatric hospital in Banda Aceh on February 6, 2021.

This is the second vaccine approved in China for public use, after the one developed by Sinopharm, which was already approved in December. Both products have already been used for the vaccination campaign in the Asian country, which has administered more than 31 million doses, especially to protect risk groups.

Sinovac estimates that it can produce 1 billion doses of vaccines in one year. China secured 10 million doses for the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, which will allow immunization to reach developing countries.

Tributes to the Chinese doctor who warned of the Covid-19 before the authorities

One year after his death, residents of the city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, commemorated Dr. Li Wenliang, who raised the alarm about the virus before the Chinese authorities. Among many, Li became a hero for daring to speak of the risk of Covid-19 while the Government still relativized the danger posed by the coronavirus.

Members of the WHO investigative mission in Wuhan receive a Covid-19 test at their hotel in the Chinese city on February 6, 2021. © Aly Song / Reuters

Li, an ophthalmologist working at a Wuhan hospital, was retaliated against by Chinese authorities on charges of “spreading rumors.” Even a year later, when the doctor’s warnings proved to be true, the Xi Jinping government does not recognize the ophthalmologist’s work.

Li died infected with Covid-19 at the age of 34.

Some of his co-workers and neighbors from Wuhan gathered around the hospital where Li was working to honor him: “He was the first to tell us about the virus,” recalled Li Pan, one of the attendees. He added: “He must have considered that the impact would be gigantic, but even so he decided to alert us. He was very brave.”

Pfizer requests that its vaccine be approved in Brazil

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer made the request to Anvisa, the Brazilian health regulatory entity, for it to approve its product against Covid-19, developed together with BioNTech. If approved, the application would allow the widespread use of the vaccine in the Latin American giant.

Currently, Brazil has as a pillar of its vaccination plan the product of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which has already been approved and which will also be produced in Brazil through the Fiocruz biomedical center.

Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose in Paris, January 21, 2021.

The approval of the Pfizer vaccine would accelerate the immunization campaign in the country, which is already progressing slowly due to a certain lack of political will from the president, Jair Bolsonaro, who however, at the opening of the legislative year this week assured that the vaccination plan would be one of his highest priorities.

Pfizer’s drug effectiveness is 95%, higher than AstraZeneca’s effectiveness.

With EFE and Reuters