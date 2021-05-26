US President Joe Biden asked his country’s intelligence officials to increase efforts to find the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the edges to investigate is whether the virus could have arisen in a laboratory. The head of the White House asked China to cooperate with the investigations. On the other hand, the European Union requested a fine from AstraZeneca for the alleged breach of the vaccine contract.

In early 2021, a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported, to analyze the possible origins of the disease. After several days of analysis and a visit to the market in the city, which was said to be the place of origin of the outbreak, the results offered data on the spread of the virus. But the final report does not give details about its possible origin.

After new questions, among which is the possible origin of the virus in a Chinese laboratory, the WHO has requested a new investigation in which other members of the scientific community participate, in addition to its researchers.

Since the end of 2019, when the outbreak was announced in the city of Wuhan, the disease has spread throughout the world. According to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University, as of May 26, the outbreak has caused 167.9 million accumulated infections and 3.4 million deaths associated with the disease. The United States is the nation with the highest number of positive cases, registering 33.1 million infections and 591,035 deaths.

Next, the most outstanding news about Covid-19 this May 26, 2021:

Joe Biden asks his country’s intelligence to “redouble” efforts to find the origin of the virus

Given the doubts that have arisen in the last hours, in which the emergence of the Covid-19 virus is associated as a result of a laboratory experiment, US President Joe Biden asked intelligence officials to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The Biden administration has renewed its appeals for a more rigorous investigation into the origins of the coronavirus as the WHO faces mounting criticism for an earlier report dismissing the possibility that it accidentally escaped from a Chinese lab. https://t.co/UBfYXhK7Bv – The New York Times (@nytimes) May 26, 2021



The news comes after months in which he minimized that possibility. His call responds to concerns, both domestic and international, that seek to pressure China to offer greater transparency regarding the outbreak. The alarms went off at the beginning of this week, when US government sources, familiar with intelligence reports and analysis, reported that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in China, would have fallen ill with the virus in November 2019, before learning about the outbreak.

In 2020, when the virus began to affect more Americans, members of the Republican party, including then-President Donald Trump, promoted the theory that the virus arose from a laboratory accident. This contradicted the thesis that it arose naturally through human contact with an infected animal.

Biden, through a statement, said that intelligence officials are divided regarding the origin of the virus.

“I have asked intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that may bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to inform me within 90 days (…) As part of that report, I have requested additional areas of investigation that may be necessary, including questions specific to China “, it is read in the issued text.

The head of the White House also reported ordering US laboratories to help with the investigation and asked China to cooperate with them.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, reported on May 25 that the US administration is backing a new WHO investigation in China. Additionally, he added that this “would require China to finally step up and allow the necessary access to determine origins.”

Biden, for his part, maintains the possibility that a firm conclusion will not be known due to the Chinese government’s refusal to cooperate fully with international investigations. “The fact that our inspectors are not on the ground in those first few months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of Covid-19,” he added.

European Union requests fine for AstraZeneca for alleged breach of contract

The European Commission (EC) pressures, through a court order, the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca to deliver millions of doses to the block or else it will face a heavy fine.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine labeled vial placed on top of the EU flag. Illustration taken March 24. © Dado Ruvic / Reuters

According to the legal representative of the European Union, Rafaël Jafferali, “AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract.” In that sense, the block of 27 would be asking for a compensation of 10 euros (12.2 dollars) for each day of delay in the delivery of doses, with which the penalty could amount to about 200 million euros.

To this could be added a fine of 10 million euros for each breach of contract that the judge decides.

Jafferali indicated that the sanction could be applied from July 1 if AstraZeneca did not administer at least 120 million doses by the end of June.

In April, when the bloc brought the case to justice, the laboratory indicated that its goal was to deliver at least 100 million doses by the end of June, instead of the 300 million doses envisaged in the contract.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, AstraZeneca supplied only 30 million out of 120 million doses scheduled to deliver at the end of March and added 50 million doses in early May.

Chile: the number of seriously ill patients increases

According to the epidemiological bulletin issued by the Chilean Ministry of Health, a total of 3,023 patients are in critical condition. This figure had not been seen since weeks ago, when the nation was affected by the second wave.

Health authorities have reported that, after the number of critically ill patients, only 174 beds are available in intensive care units across the country.

The EFE news agency reports that the national rate of positivity for every 100 exams is 12.7%. This implies 5,176 new infections for a cumulative 1.3 million infections. There were also 39 deaths associated with the disease for a total of 28,624 deaths during the pandemic.

With Reuters, AP and local media