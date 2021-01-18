The director of the World Health Organization warned that there is a risk of a “catastrophic moral failure” because only a handful of people in poor countries have received the vaccine. In other news, the UK faces obstacles in its immunization plan and in China there are concerns about the increase in infections before the lunar new year.

While the third wave of infections rages in Europe and China sets off alarms after six days in a row with more than 100 new cases, dozens of countries seek to advance their vaccination campaigns. But the WHO warned this Monday, January 18, that the process is taking place with too much inequality.

In the world, 95.1 million infections by Covid-19 have been registered to date and at least 2,032,446 people have died from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University registry.

Here are some of the most outstanding news about the pandemic this January 18:

WHO: “The world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure”

This Monday, the director of the World Health Organization highlighted that of the 39 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that have been administered in the world, only 25 (that is, 0.00006%) have been injected into people in poor countries.

“The world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure, and the price of that failure will be paid in lives and jobs in the poorest countries,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the opening speech of the WHO Executive Committee.

The director of the organization recalled that in 2009, in the midst of the A-H1N1 flu pandemic, the vaccine reached poor countries when the crisis had already been overcome.

Ghebreyesus also mentioned what happened during the HIV pandemic in the 1980s: the drugs to combat that virus arrived ten years after they were administered in rich countries. The official asked that these errors not be repeated.

FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, on July 3, 2020, in Geneva, Switzerland. © Fabrice Coffrini / Pool via Reuters

“It would not be fair for young, healthy adults in rich countries to get vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries can get vaccinated,” he said.

The WHO director also regretted that “some countries are giving priority to bilateral agreements” for the purchase of vaccines, which in his opinion is making the prices of the doses more expensive. This, he added, “may delay shipments from the COVAX platform.” The alliance coordinated by the WHO seeks to guarantee equitable access to vaccines in developing countries with financial help from developed countries, which at the same time finance the research of pharmaceutical companies in the initiative.

The 39 million vaccinated so far, in 49 countries, represent just 0.5% of the world population, and the 25 vaccinated in poor countries referred to by Ghebreyesus are in Guinea.

UK vaccine distribution faces bottlenecks

The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute, as highlighted this Monday, January 18, by Nadhim Zahawi, the British minister for the distribution of the vaccine. And at that rate, the request for more doses becomes increasingly demanding. The country has injected 3,857,266 people with the first dose and 449,736 have already received the second. But the race to meet your demand may suffer some delays.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca laboratories are facing bottlenecks in the manufacturing process of the doses. Pfizer said Friday that it would temporarily reduce shipments to Europe of its Covid-19 vaccine while improving its production capabilities.

A group of people arrive at the new mass vaccination center against Covid-19 in Wembley, London, United Kingdom, on January 18, 2021. © Henry Nicholls / Reuters

“There will surely be delays. Any new manufacturing process has challenges from the beginning. It is uneven, it begins to stabilize and improves week after week,” Zahawi told the BBC.

The UK aims to administer the vaccine to 15 million people from the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

China faces possible rebound ahead of holiday season

For six consecutive days, China has registered more than 100 new infections per day. The risk of an outbreak puts the authorities on alert a few weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year festivities, in which many in large cities travel to their provinces of origin.

In the city of Gongzhuling, one million people, they just imposed strict controls. With this figure, the total number of people confined in the country rises to 26 million.

Infections are on the rise in the northeast of the country and according to the Global Times newspaper, at least 11 regions in the provinces of Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jiling have imposed heavy lockdowns and started extensive testing campaigns.

Despite mobility restrictions, the Chinese Railway Company expects at least 296 million travelers for the Lunar New Year celebration, a figure that contrasts with the 410 million people who traveled for these dates in 2019.