The mission of the World Health Organization sent to China to inquire about the origin of the pandemic visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Wednesday, center of some hypotheses about the spread of the virus, after laboratory studies. Meanwhile, in France, the government announced that it will not oppose the approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the effectiveness of which was questioned by the European Union. And in Denmark, the authorities reported that in three or four months they will begin to issue a digital passport to identify those vaccinated against Covid-19.

A year after the world began to detect Covid-19 infections outside of Wuhan, China, where the first cases were reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) is trying to investigate the origins of the pandemic on the ground.

Although the WHO itself has avoided giving hope that the specific causes will be known, the findings would be key to avoiding a global health crisis similar to the current one, which today leaves an accumulated 103,967,293 infected people and 2,255,360 deaths.

Here are the main news about Covid-19 this February 3:

WHO: mission of experts visit Institute of Virology in Wuhan

The team of researchers sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) to inquire about the origins of the new coronavirus visited the Institute of Virology in Wuhan on Wednesday, the city in southeastern China where the first cases were detected.

Heavily guarded by the Chinese authorities, the experts spent three and a half hours in the institute that has been at the center of some hypotheses that indicate that the virus would have spread after a laboratory leak at the end of 2019.

Vladimir G. Dedkov (left) and Peter Daszak (right), together with other members of the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrive at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, on February 3, 2021. © AFP / Hector Retamal

Although most scientists reject this theory, some point out that it is possible that a virus initially detected in nature could have been studied in a laboratory to test the risks of spread, but that it later began to spread from there by some member of the personnel that has been infected.

“I look forward to a very productive day, meeting the key people here and asking all the important questions that need to be asked,” said Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO expert team appointed for the investigation, upon arrival.

Some scientists have asked China to publish details of all the coronavirus samples studied in the laboratory, to see which one looks the most like SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. However, Beijing has not yet shown that it wants to do so.

While the disease was first detected in Wuhan, the Chinese government has tried to cast doubt on whether its country is the origin, by targeting frozen foods imported from Europe or the United States allegedly contaminated with the virus.

New Zealand approves Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, first antidote to endorse against pandemic

New Zealand, a country considered one of the best responders to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, approved on Wednesday the first vaccine to mitigate the virus in its territory: the drug from the US company Pfizer and its German ally BioNTech.

Although the authorities referred to its approval as “provisional”, they indicated that they will begin the vaccination program as soon as the drugs arrive in their territory. It is expected to be in March, although the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government prefers not to give a specific date, given the delays that have occurred globally in the distribution of vaccines.

“The provisional approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is a positive step in New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19. This means that we can begin preparations for the first stage of our vaccination plan,” Ardern said.

The first shipment of this injection is expected to consist of 450,000 doses, out of a total of 1.5 million.

The immunization program will start with health personnel, security, customs and cleaning workers, at the borders and quarantine centers, as well as with airline employees, among other people considered to be at greater risk from the virus.

According to the Government, most of its population, of around 5 million people, will be vaccinated in the second half of 2021.

Denmark announces that, in a maximum of 4 months, it will issue digital passports for vaccinated

Despite the voices of protest for a month against the decision of the Danish Government to issue a digital passport to identify people who have the vaccine against Covid-19, the authorities finally announced this Wednesday that the measure will begin to be implemented within three to four months.

“It will be the additional passport that one can have on their mobile phone and which will document that one has been vaccinated. It is about that as a country we take advantage of the digital advantages we have. We can be the first in the world to have it,” said the minister Acting Finance Minister Morten Bødskov at a press conference.

File – Students wash their hands during a break at Korshoejskolen school in Randers, Denmark, on April 15, 2020. Bo Amstrup Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Bødskov added that once the document is ready, the authorities will discuss how its use will be applied, which will also depend on how the epidemiological situation is in the country at that time.

“Using available digital advancements we can enable travel and participation in cultural life in Denmark. We will enjoy the passport for many years to come,” said the employer’s managing director, Lars Sandahl Sørensen.

Opponents of the measure say it could cause social division and marginalization of groups of citizens who have not received the vaccine.

According to official data released on Tuesday, currently 3.24% of Danes over 18 years of age have started the vaccination process, and 1.61% have already received the two doses required for inoculation.

Denmark, with about 6 million inhabitants, registers a total of 200,041 infections and 2,161 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

French government indicates that it would not oppose the approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

This was pointed out in the last hours by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as long as the Russian drug obtains all necessary approvals from the health authorities.

His statements come a day after a study by Russian scientists, published by The Lancet magazine, disclosed results of phase III of a clinical trial, in which it indicated that Sputnik V reached an effectiveness of 91.6%.

File – A specimen of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, at a vaccination center in Belgrade, on February 1, 2021. Oliver Bunic AFP

“Vaccines do not have nationality (…) If Sputnik receives approval, in France there is no blockade,” he said, referring to the authorizations of the regulatory body in his country and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

So far, the European Union has not approved the Russian injection, after noting that experts from that country skipped important phases of the process when in August 2020 they announced Sputnik V, as the first vaccine found against the pandemic.

It is not yet clear if that vision will change after the publication of the results of phase III by Moscow, but this announcement occurred just as the EU faces a dispute with the already authorized immunization pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna, before the shortage of new doses. The companies attribute it to problems in mass production.

