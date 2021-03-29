According to the report of the international expert mission that spent four weeks in Wuhan, known by the AP agency, the transmission of the pathogen from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario for the origin of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom began on Monday to relax several of its restrictions amid a successful vaccination program. And Germany will request a Covid-19 test for all travelers who arrive in their country after midnight.

More than a year after Covid-19 spread across the globe until it was declared a pandemic, the origins of the disease have remained uncertain. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) and China, the country of origin of the virus, assure that the probable cause was a transmission from animals to humans.

However, the investigation that the WHO carried out on the ground this year has received strong criticism that questions its impartiality, because the Chinese government guided the process of the delegation of experts in their country at all times.

While some hypotheses take hold, the virus continues to spread and to date 127,313,479 people have been infected and 2,785,719 have died, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this March 29:

WHO claims animal link is the most likely source of Covid-19

According to a report made jointly by the WHO and China, to which the US agency AP had access, the origin of the new coronavirus is in animals.

The report notes that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and therefore indicates that a leak in a laboratory, while the disease was being studied, is “extremely unlikely.”

The team proposed further research in all areas except the laboratory leak hypothesis.

The report provides more details on the reasoning behind the researchers’ conclusions. However, it delivers little new information on how the virus emerged and still leaves many questions unanswered.

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak of the coronavirus is “extremely unlikely.” @AP Exclusive. https://t.co/jtC0POvMqk – The Associated Press (@AP) March 29, 2021

Bats are known to carry coronaviruses, and in fact, the closest relative of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in bats. However, the paper says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”

It also indicates that very similar viruses have been found in pangolins, which are another type of mammal, but also pointed out that mink and cats are susceptible to the Covid-19 virus, suggesting that these animals could also be carriers.

The WHO concluded a two-week field investigation last February in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged. Around these studies there has been an expectation on the part of scientists to discover their circumstances so that future pandemics can be prevented.

But there are also questions about whether China skewed the findings, especially after investigators only had access to the locations demarcated by the Xi Jinping government.

“We have real concerns about the methodology and process that was included in that report, including the fact that the Beijing government apparently helped to draft it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said in an interview with the local television.

United Kingdom begins to relax isolation measures

This Monday, the United Kingdom began its second phase of easing the measures imposed by the pandemic, while continuing a nationwide vaccination campaign that has been considered successful.

From today, the restrictions that prevented leaving the house were lifted. In addition, more than six people or occupants of two different homes may meet in outdoor spaces or in private gardens.

Sports are also allowed in open spaces, including swimming pools, tennis courts and golf courses.

However, businesses considered non-essential such as gyms, theaters, museums, restaurants and bars are still closed. The British are still banned from traveling abroad and the authorities urge to keep work at home.

Shopping, alfresco dining and generally non-essential services are scheduled to resume at the end of April.

As of today, the Stay at Home advice has been lifted as part of the Government’s Roadmap out of Lockdown. Read our blog to learn more about how the easing of restrictions will work and why we must keep following the rules to keep each other safe:https://t.co/LpSaeA8NKq pic.twitter.com/s0QbzWOtBB – Public Health England (@PHE_uk) March 29, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for caution as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The United Kingdom is one of the leading nations in vaccination in the world, after Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Our World in Data program at the University of Oxford.

The country has immunized, at least with the first of the two required doses of the vaccine, more than 29 million people and has completed the inoculation process for more than three million. In addition, it is preparing to provide a third booster injection starting next September, in the face of new variants of the virus.

Germany will start asking all travelers for Covid-19 tests

Starting at midnight on Monday, the German authorities will begin to require negative test results to detect Covid-19 from all people who arrive on their territory, both Germans and foreigners.

The measure was launched in response to the flood of German reservations in Mallorca, Spain, for Easter. With tourism banned within Germany, thousands of citizens in search of the sun have flocked to the Balearic Islands.

Some people wait in line to undergo diagnostic tests for Covid-19, at the Son Sant Joan airport, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on March 29, 2021. © Reuters / Guillermo Martinez

To meet the increased demand, makeshift test centers have been set up at the Palma de Mallorca airport.

“The situation in Germany is so precarious that we decided to fly to Mallorca during the Easter holidays (…) We were tested here and we had to fill out an immigration form, all of that was a bit complicated, but we felt very confident that everyone who gets on the plane is healthy, “said a German citizen upon arriving in Spain.

Meanwhile, on German soil the authorities warn that they are trying to contain what could be the worst wave of the pandemic in their country so far.

Currently, Germany registers an accumulated 2,789,554 infections and 75,977 deaths from Covid-19.

With AP, Reuters and EFE