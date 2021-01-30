The team of experts sent by the World Health Organization to the epicenter of the pandemic is making progress in visiting the hospital centers where the first infected were treated, in order to gather information on the origin of the virus. Meanwhile, Italy extended the ban on flights from Brazil to its territory to prevent the spread of the new variant and Vietnam approved the use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

With more than 102 million confirmed infections since the start of the health emergency and two million deaths from the virus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the governments of the nations most affected by the pandemic are strengthening measures to try to reduce the number of cases.

The United States has 25.9 million infected, a balance that places it at the top of the list of countries with the highest records, followed by India, with 10.7; and Brazil, with 9.1.

Here are the most relevant news about the crisis this January 30:

The mission sent by the WHO to Wuhan advances in the visit of the hospitals that treated the first cases

This Saturday, the members of the team sent by the organization to Chinese territory to collect information to clarify the origin of the virus, visited another of the hospital centers that treated the first infections registered in Wuhan.

It is the Jinyintan Hospital, which due to its specialty in the treatment of infectious diseases was one of the axes of the review of those infected in the province of Hubei in the first days of the spread of the virus.

The importance of the inspection work of this medical center lies in the fact that, in January 2020, this was one of the hospitals in which the first deaths from the disease were reported and several of its doctors even published a scientific article on the seriousness of the subject in ‘The Lancet’, a text that later offered the first lights of study of the cases.

The WHO team, which is made up of 13 researchers, held a meeting with the heads and employees of the hospital, after which several of its experts, such as the Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, affirmed that, so far, the testimonials from doctors are “quite similar” to those reported in the rest of the affected countries.

The progress of this mission coincides with the anniversary of the declaration of Public Health Emergency made at the end of January of last year by the organization.

Italian authorities extended ban on flights from Brazil

The Government of Italy confirmed that it extended the ban on flights from Brazil, as well as the entry of citizens who have been in said Latin American nation in the last two weeks, as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of new variants of the viruses in its territory.

“I have signed a new ordinance that extends the blockade of flights leaving Brazil and the ban on entry to Italy for those who have passed through it in the last 14 days. We remain cautious as our scientists continue to study the variants of coronavirus,” he stated Roberto Speranza, the Minister of Health, via Twitter.

I have signed a new ordinance that proceeds to the blocco of the voli in partenza dal Brazil and the fun of the income in Italy of the last 14 years of negligence I saw transitato.

We maintain the approval of the massima prudenza mentre and nostri scienziati continue to study the varianti Covid – Roberto Speranza (@robersperanza) January 30, 2021

In recent days, the WHO reported that cases of the Brazilian variant have been detected in the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Ireland and Germany.

The restriction of flights from Brazil to Italy was decreed since last January 16 and, although the Minister of Health did not specify how long the extension will be extended, it is expected to be for a period of at least two more weeks.

Italy accumulates 2.5 million infected people detected since March 2020 and more than 87,000 deaths from the virus, which places it as the eighth nation with the highest rate of affectation by the pandemic globally.

Vietnam approves the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca

The approval of the use of the antidote created by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca was announced this Saturday, making this drug the first authorized to advance immunization efforts in the nation.

Nguyen Thanh Long, the Minister of Health, assured through an official statement that the AstraZeneca company promised to deliver at least 30 million doses to Vietnam in 2021.

Although the country began trials with two vaccines of its own, those of Covivac and Nanocovax, they are still waiting for their agency in charge to evaluate the alternatives offered by both Moderna and Pfizer.

Multiple doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. JUSTIN TALLIS AFP / Archives

Meanwhile, the emergency agencies of the Asian country remain on alert for the record of a regrowth in recent days, after the identification of 61 new infected.

As a result of the concern generated by the outbreak, which concentrates 50 of the 61 new infections in Hai Duong province, public transport was restricted and the airport remains closed.

In total, the country has 1,767 cases of coronavirus and at least 35 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and this outbreak was detected just a few days before the start of the holiday period corresponding to the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations.

With EFE and Reuters