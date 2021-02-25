The World Health Organization (WHO) made a call this Thursday to focus efforts on those who suffer from the so-called ‘Long Covid’ or long-lasting, patients who present symptoms of the virus up to 12 weeks after overcoming the contagion. Meanwhile, China has approved two new vaccines, now adding four antidotes to fight the disease. In Europe, bloc leaders are discussing the possibility of creating a “green passport” for those vaccinated.

As governments try to distribute vaccines quickly and efficiently to prevent further infections of Covid-19, many of those who have already suffered it face an inevitable situation: the consequences that the disease leaves them for at least several weeks after testing negative in the diagnostic tests.

The number of people who have already contracted the virus on the planet amounts to 112,668,925 and at least 2,499,668 lost their lives, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this February 25:

WHO calls for prioritizing actions for patients with long-lasting symptoms

The European Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed this Thursday that one in ten people who have contracted the coronavirus have what experts call persistent or long-lasting Covid.

That is, many of those who have already tested negative continue to have some of the symptoms of the disease between a month and 12 weeks later. For some survivors, complications from the new coronavirus can last a lifetime.

The condition ranges from muscle and chest pain or fatigue to breathing problems and blackouts.

“The burden is real and significant. Approximately one in 10 Covid-19 patients remains ill after 12 weeks, and many for longer,” Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, told a news conference.

In the United States, a study, published last week by the Jama Network Open medical journal, noted that approximately 30% of patients who have contracted Covid-19 reported persistent symptoms up to 9 months after illness. And on Wednesday, White House chief epidemiologist Anthony Fauci said Washington is launching a nationwide initiative to screen these types of patients.

The phenomenon affects a quarter of patients, according to a report presented by the European Observatory for Health Systems and Policies. For this reason, the WHO urged the governments and authorities of the world to consider this situation a priority in health care.

“It is a disease that can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Many are unable to return to work or have a social life, many have described how it affects their mental health, especially since its evolution often varies “Martin McKee, one of the authors of the report, said at a press conference.

The director of the WHO in Europe stressed that those who suffer from this condition “must be heard” and that the long-term Covid is a “clear priority” for this body and should also be “for each health authority.”

China approves two more coronavirus vaccines

The National Administration of Medical Products, the regulator of medical devices of China, reported on February 24 that it approved two more vaccines against Covid-19 for public use. This authorization brings to four the arsenal of antidotes of this country against the virus.

The health authority gave its approval to a vaccine from CanSino Biologics and another from the state Sinopharm. Both are already distributed to select groups of people who face a higher risk of contagion and under an emergency use authorization.

In the specific case of CanSino, this is the first drug developed by a Chinese company that only requires one dose. Both vaccines can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

They join the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, approved earlier this month, and another from Sinopharm’s Beijing unit, endorsed last year.

Until now, China, where the pandemic emerged, has not approved antidotes for the disease that are developed by Western manufacturers and hopes to immunize its entire population of 1.3 billion with its own antidotes.

Spain defends before the EU the creation of a “green passport” for vaccinated

This Thursday during a video conference of the leaders of the European Union, the bloc discusses the creation of possible “green passports” to allow Europeans who have been vaccinated to travel and socialize without restrictions.

Although, up to now, the governments of France and Germany have disagreed when indicating that it would allow discrimination, other countries such as Spain and Greece say that it is necessary.

Today, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to defend the implementation of the certificate before the rest of the leaders, to facilitate mobility.

Madrid points out that although it does not propose that the requirement be required immediately due to the fact that there is still a high percentage of EU citizens without immunization, it does expect that they will already advance in the minors of the possible document.

At the virtual meeting that is scheduled to last for two days, member countries will also discuss vaccination programs, which have seen delays in several states due to lack of antidotes.

