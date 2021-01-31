This Sunday, the team of experts sent by the World Health Organization to the epicenter of the pandemic visited the Huanan market, the point at which the first cases of the virus were detected. Meanwhile, France opted for more restrictions to avoid a new confinement and Brazil reported more than a thousand deaths from the disease for the fifth consecutive day.

The first month of 2021 ends amid the increase in infections by Covid-19 in most European nations, the delay in the shipment of vaccines against the virus and the reinforcement of restrictions.

The cases reported to date in the 192 countries and territories affected by the health emergency total more than 102 million, while the number of deaths due to the disease rises to 2.2 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the most relevant news about the pandemic this January 31:

WHO experts visit the market where the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in Wuhan

The investigative mission to clarify the origin of the coronavirus advanced this Sunday with a crucial visit by the team of experts sent by the WHO to Wuhan, the inspection of the Huanan market.

This market, which has been partially closed since January 2020, was just the point at which the first cases of the virus were detected.

During the tour, the experts reviewed the part that is popularly known as the “wet market”, in which there were about a thousand points of sale of meat from different animals, from fish to snakes and exotic species, and that today it is separated by blue barriers to prevent the approach of curious.

Very important site visits today – a wholesale market first & Huanan Seafood Market just now. Very informative & critical for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of COVID as it started to spread at the end of 2019. https://t.co/kERfcHFUOY – Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) January 31, 2021

Through Twitter, Peter Daszak, a British zoologist who is part of the WHO team of experts, assured that when walking through the market he felt a kind of “compassion for the vendors and members of the community who lost their way of making a living by Covid-19 “.

Shortly before reaching the Huanan market, the experts also inspected the cold chain of another Wuhan wholesale market. Meanwhile, the official Chinese press insisted on the dissemination of the version delivered by the authorities about the possible start of the virus outbreak in relation to the sale of imported frozen foods that would have arrived infected.

On Saturday, the experts visited two of the hospitals where the first infected reported from this province in December 2019 were treated.

France bets on new restrictions to avoid another confinement due to the increase in cases

The French authorities confirmed the implementation of a new series of restrictions, among which the closure of shopping centers, as well as the closure of the borders, in order to evaluate in the coming days if the contagion curve can be reduced unnecessarily to decree a new confinement.

“Everything seems to indicate that a new wave could be outlined because of the British variant, but perhaps we will be able to avoid it thanks to the measures that we have decided early and that the French respect,” said Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health.

The new restrictions, which will come into effect from this Sunday, were approved during a meeting between Minister Véran and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Hours before the announcement of the measures, from his Twitter account the president urged the French to do everything possible to stop the advance of the pandemic through unity and respect for the decreed measures.

J’ai confiance en nous. Heures you that nous lives are crucial. Faisons tout pour freiner l’épidémie ensemble. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 30, 2021

The data provided by the Health portfolio show that, in the last week, the number of infections increased by about 4%, which would reflect that curfews have shown results.

In total, the country has reported 3.2 million infections and 76,006 deaths from the virus since the start of the health emergency. With the aim of reducing outbreaks, from this Sunday the travel ban between France and any nation that is not part of the European Economic Area will begin to apply.

For the fifth consecutive day, Brazil reports more than a thousand deaths from Covid-19

In the last 24 hours, Brazil reported the record of 58,462 new infections and 1,279 deaths from Covid-19, which represents the fifth consecutive day for the Latin American nation to exceed a thousand deaths per day.

The country, which ranks as the third most affected by the spread of the virus globally, after the United States and India, accumulates 9.1 million infected and 223,945 deaths from the disease.

The sustained increase in deaths from the pandemic in Brazilian territory coincides with the statement made by President Jair Bolsonaro who pointed out that it is time for the country to develop its own vaccine.

Health workers as they prepare to vaccinate their colleagues in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 18, 2021. Nelson ALMEIDA AFP

According to what has been declared by Bolsonaro, who has been criticized internationally for having downplayed the health crisis, Brazil “cannot depend on buying vaccines.”

Just this Saturday, the nation reached two million vaccinated with the antidotes developed by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, which to date are the only ones approved by the national health authorities.

Although doses of the aforementioned vaccines are being produced in Brazilian lands thanks to what was agreed by the Butantan Institute in the state of Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro assured that nothing would be equal to having one of his own, so he calculated that a $ 60 million plan to develop the drug with the support of private companies and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

With EFE and Reuters