This Thursday a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded its quarantine in Wuhan, China, to begin the investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Germany, the vaccination commission recommended the administration of the Astrazeneca vaccine only for those under 65 years old and in Portugal, where the health crisis worsens every day, Parliament will vote on a new state of emergency that would authorize the closure of borders.

A year after the world began to observe the strict confinements in China due to the appearance of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization begins to investigate its origin, in Wuhan.

The virus that quickly spread across the globe to become a pandemic now leaves 100,977,927 infections and 2,177,418 deaths, according to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

WHO begins investigation into the origin of the pandemic

After serving a strict 14-day quarantine in Wuhan, China, the group of experts sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) began its field work to determine the possible causes of the disease that paralyzed the planet and today leaves thousands dead and sick every day, business closings and an unprecedented economic crisis.

Although the WHO has not provided details of the development of the mission, the team’s leader, Peter Ben Embarek, said in November that the group will probably go to the Huanan wholesale seafood market, where the first group of infected was detected.

So far, the organization has tried not to give expectations regarding the results that the investigation could yield and that was launched after the United States government, under former president Donald Trump, demanded a “solid and clear” investigation.

“There are no guarantees of answers (…) It is a difficult task to fully establish origins and sometimes it may take two, three or four attempts to be able to do so in different settings,” WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said this month.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China indicated that the team will participate in seminars, visits and field trips that “must be in accordance with the principle of scientifically tracing the origin and with the ultimate goal of preventing future risks and protecting the people’s health and safety, “ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

The mission has been plagued by delays, concerns over access to research sites and disputes between China and the United States, where Beijing has been accused of initially concealing the severity and scope of the outbreak.

The Chinese government has tried to enforce a narrative that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan. State media cited the alleged presence of Covid-19 in imported frozen food packaging and scientific articles claiming that the virus had been circulating in Europe in 2019.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also hinted on several occasions that the sudden closure of a US Army laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland, in July 2019, would be related to the pandemic.

The investigation begins at a time when thousands of citizens travel across the country in the framework of the Chinese New Year, despite recommendations to avoid unnecessary travel and family reunions.

German commission recommends Astrazeneca vaccine only for under 65s

Germany’s Vaccination Commission has issued a report recommending that the supply of Astrazeneca’s vaccine against the new coronavirus should only be targeted at people under 65 years of age.

Although the agency did not explain the specific reasons why it does not trust its use for older adults, one of the populations most at risk from the virus, advanced that “there is currently not enough data to judge the effectiveness of the vaccine in older adults. 65 years old. “

The information was released just one day before this injection is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, stressed that the commission’s evaluation is only a provisional assessment and not a definitive pronouncement, since the government will have the last word once it receives the EMA evaluation and after the European Commission approves its use.

The recommendation that limits the use of this inoculation is known just at a time when the European Union (EU) faces delays in its immunization programs, due to the large pharmaceutical companies, whose vaccines against Covid-19 have already been approved by the entity regulator, will announce a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the block.

AstraZeneca announced it last Friday by justifying damage to one of its production plants in Belgium, which has generated a strong dispute between the EU and the company to comply with the scheduled commitments.

For its part, Pfizer / BioNTech reported last week that there would be a delay in supplies by the end of this month due to changes in manufacturing processes.

Cities of the European Union such as Madrid, Barcelona and Paris have already announced the suspension of the vaccination itinerary. In Spain, government officials indicated that at the current rate it would be impossible for the country to reach the national goal of immunizing 70% of its 47 million inhabitants by July.

In Paris, the French Public Health agency ordered hospitals to suspend the application of the first doses of the vaccine from February 2 due to limited supplies. It only stipulates to continue with the supply of the second doses until the immunization process is completed with those who have already started it.

And in Portugal, the health authorities also reported in the last hours that they will have to extend their first vaccination phase for two more months, until April, because in the face of the same problem the country will only receive half of the doses expected for March.

Portugal: Parliament votes on new state of emergency

The Portuguese Legislature is expected to rule this Thursday on a new state of emergency, which will take place between January 31 and February 14, proposed by President Marcelo Rebelo.

The initiative stipulates the closure of borders and the hiring of foreign and retired health professionals.

The new measures are put into consideration by Parliament in the face of the worsening of the health crisis, with an occupation in most intensive care units above 90% and the shortage of medical personnel.

The emergency is such that the Government is studying the option of sending patients to other European countries.

But Costa warned that Germany and other European nations couldn’t do much. “You have to be careful,” he said, with the idea of ​​sending patients abroad from Portugal, which, located in the extreme southwest of the continent, only has a land border with already saturated Spain.

“The worst will last for weeks,” said the president, at a time when the country has the highest average in the world in new daily cases and deaths per million inhabitants, according to the average of the last seven days.

Costa acknowledged that the situation had worsened in part because his government relaxed restrictive measures between Christmas and the end of the year, but also because of the spread of a new variant of the virus detected for the first time in December, in the United Kingdom.

Currently this country, with around 10 million inhabitants, registers a total of 668,951 confirmed cases and 11,305 deaths.

Colombia stops flights with Leticia due to fears of circulation of a new variant of the virus

The Government ordered this Thursday the suspension of commercial flights to and from Leticia, capital of the Amazon, in the extreme south of the country, due to concerns about a new variant of the virus detected in Brazil, a border country with this Colombian region.

The measure, which will initially run for two weeks, was imposed after authorities reported a case of the new strain of the virus in the Brazilian city of Tabatinga, near Leticia.

“The evidence suggests that this strain has a higher transmissibility, which explains the impact on the Amazon area of ​​Brazil (…) Given that the city of Leticia is neighboring Tabatinga, where a case has been reported, this decision has been taken as precautionary measure, “said Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruiz.

In addition, Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, is currently experiencing a brutal second wave of Covid-19 cases, fueled by the new Brazilian variant.

Colombia has reported more than two million infections, as well as 52,500 deaths from the virus.

