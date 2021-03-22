The World Health Organization assured this Sunday that with every day that passes the inequity in access to vaccines against Covid-19 is increasingly notorious and reproached that developed countries, which have monopolized most of the antidotes, make little to reverse the situation. Meanwhile, Germany will extend the restrictions until April 18, due to the increase in infections.

After more than a year of pandemic and about four months after Europe began to approve the first vaccines against Covid-19, the greatest difficulty to end the health emergency around the planet is centered on the inequality in obtaining the antidotes.

While this trend continues, the number of deaths and infections increases. 2,719,828 people have lost their lives to the virus and 123,527,951 have contracted the disease globally, according to the most recent tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this March 22:

WHO: inequalities in access to vaccines are increasingly “grotesque”

The statement was made this Sunday by the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO has already denounced the hoarding of vaccines by the most developed nations, such as Israel and the member countries of the European Union, which it has urged to share drugs with the poorest and most difficult territories.

A young man receives the covid-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, Israel, on February 26, 2021 Ahmad Gharabli AFP

This time, without mentioning governments, he criticized those who “they prefer to vaccinate young people who are not in any risk category at the expense of other countries being able to vaccinate their health workers and older people. “

The director of the organization also regretted that nations with greater resources do little or nothing to reverse this situation.

Tedros recalled that for a real solution to the pandemic it is not enough that only some nations have the situation under control, because while the new coronavirus remains in other territories, more variants of the virus will appear, which would not eventually be stopped with vaccines.

“Some countries are in the race to vaccinate their entire populations, while other countries have nothing. This may buy them short-term security, but it is a false impression of security,” he warned.

To date, Israel is the country that has vaccinated the majority of its population. More than half of its residents have received the two required injections and nearly all of its eligible residents have received the first dose. They are followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Chile and the United States.

Likewise, Tedros referred to the pharmaceutical companies that he urged to follow the example of AstraZeneca, to grant licenses for the manufacture of their vaccines to other companies and countries, so that the process to obtain the drugs can be accelerated in a massive way .

“We missed a great opportunity to incorporate vaccines as a comprehensive measure. It is not just a catastrophic moral failure, but an epidemiological failure and a failure in public health practice,” he said.

Germany plans to extend restrictions until April 18

The authorities will again extend economic and social restrictions to try to mitigate the pandemic due to the increase in infections. Most of the isolation measures are scheduled until March 28, but the Foreign Ministry proposes an extension until April 18.

The decision was made amid the virtual meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions.

File-Dozens of people walk the streets amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Kiel, Germany, on March 9, 2021. REUTERS – CATHRIN MUELLER

The meeting took place about three weeks after agreeing on a multi-step plan that paved the way to relax some of the measures, but which they are now betting on imposing again, since infections have been increasing steadily since then.

The most contagious variant of the virus, first detected in the UK last December, has become dominant in Germany.

Instead of new steps towards a more normal life, the focus now is to pressure regional officials to constantly use a mechanism called “emergency brake”, according to which the relaxations granted in recent weeks, such as the partial reopening of stores non-essential, they will be imposed again.

“Unfortunately, we will have to make use of this emergency brake,” Chancellor Merkel had anticipated on Friday. This Monday the weekly infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 107 throughout the country, compared to 60 three weeks ago.

Slovakia: Deputy Prime Minister resigns after vaccine controversy

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Richard Sulik, and leader of the political party Libertad y Solidaridad, of the Slovak coalition, resigned this Monday, in an attempt to calm a political crisis that is shaking the government of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

Sulik called on the head of the government to follow in his footsteps amid strong criticism for the purchase of two million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, despite the fact that it has not been approved by the European Union’s drug regulator.

“The government has been paralyzed for three weeks. (…) I believe that my decision will help to unblock the government again, “Sulik told a news conference.

On Sunday, Matovic offered to step down if the deputy prime minister did so, now putting the prime minister under pressure to step down.

Slovakia, a small country in Central Europe, with 5.4 million inhabitants, registers about 350,000 infections and more than 9,000 deaths, one of the highest death rates from the virus in the European Union with respect to its population.

Greece: Government orders private doctors to work in public hospitals

In the midst of the third wave of the pandemic in the capital region of Attica, in Greece, the Government has arranged for private doctors to work in public hospitals due to the overflow of Covid-19 cases.

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday. https://t.co/m1xNSZ69Z8 – Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 22, 2021

The Ministry of Health considered the necessary measure due to the insufficient number of volunteers willing to work in the front line of the emergency. The health entity had requested the volunteer services, for a month, of 206 doctors out of a total of 2,500 in the region, but only 61 showed up.

Now the order covers specialists in internal medicine, pulmonology and general medicine. LHealth workers will receive 2,000 euros tax-free, overtime payments, for around 1,300 euros, and will be able to decide how many days and hours they can work each week in the public health system, as announced by the authorities.

Greece reports a total of 238,830 infections and 7,531 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

With Reuters, AP and EFE