The opposition leader reported that his symptoms are mild and indicated that he is in quarantine. On the other hand, the German Health Minister argued that his country did need strict isolation, despite the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel reversed the restrictions she had imposed for Easter.

Most European countries face a third wave of Covid-19 that has left more infections than previous spikes of infection. The same is true in Latin American nations. In Brazil and Chile, for example, there is an increase in cases and seriously ill patients requiring oxygen despite massive vaccination plans.

In Uruguay and Paraguay, new positive diagnoses are triggered like never before during the pandemic; while Colombia and Argentina see an increase in infections, but have not yet reached a third peak of the outbreak.

On the other hand, countries like Japan, South Africa and Australia have already overcome the waves of infections.

In the world and during all the time that Covid-19 has been circulating, more than 126.9 million people have contracted the virus. Of these, 71.9 million have recovered and 2.7 million lost their lives from the outbreak, according to the Johns Hopkins University. This contrasts with the 541 million vaccines against the coronavirus that have been applied in all countries, according to figures from Our World in Data.

Next, the most relevant news about Covid-19 in the world this Sunday, March 28:

Venezuela: Juan Guaidó tests positive for Covid-19

“I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” opposition leader Juan Guaidó posted on his Twitter account.

As President-in-Charge, but also as a Venezuelan, and above all as a human being, I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 28, 2021

Guaidó added that he has mild symptoms, that he has already entered quarantine and that he notified all the people with whom he was in contact of his clinical result.

The second wave of the outbreak, after the relaxation of measures in December and the confirmation of infections with the new Brazilian variant in Venezuelan territory, have forced the Government of Nicolás Maduro to tighten restrictions. The country opted for months for a system called 7 + 7, which consists of a week of “strict quarantine” and another of relaxation, according to the president. However, given the new increase in infections, this week Maduro extended the isolation until April 4, including the Holy Week festivities.

According to official data, more than 155,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the South American country, of which 1,555 died from complications related to this disease. At least 393 were health workers, according to a report by local NGO Médicos Unidos on Friday.

Guaidó It has been one of the most critical of the handling that the Maduro government has given to the pandemic. The main discussion revolves around money to buy vaccines. The Venezuelan Executive asks to release the country’s resources that are blocked abroad by financial sanctions, while Guaidó – who proclaimed himself in 2019 as interim president of Venezuela – assured in mid-March that he would have 30 million dollars of the money that is frozen . The opponent indicated that this amount would be used to pay the entrance to COVAX, the mechanism led by the UN to guarantee equitable access to vaccines.

Until now, Venezuela is not part of the mechanism. Through COVAX, the country had reserved between 1.4 and 2.4 million vaccines from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca; but the Maduro government decided not to receive them after “technical reports” on the side effects of the drug.

This weekend, senior officials from the Pan American Health Organization, a WHO affiliate in America; and the Maduro government had a conversation to find a way in which Venezuela can access the vaccines that the COVAX mechanism has.

Germany’s government is divided on whether or not to impose another widespread isolation

Only four days have passed since Chancellor Angela Merkel suspended the restrictions that her government imposed for Easter and apologized for creating confusion with the measure. Thus, the German Administration eliminated the closure of shops, supermarkets and pharmacies for those dates; and all 16 German states backed the measure.

But it seems that within the federal government not everyone agrees with the suspension of the restrictions. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday that the country needed a strict lockdown of at least two weeks to reduce the rapid rise in infections. “We need another 10 to 14 days, at least, to adequately reduce contacts and movements,” Spahn said during a conference in Berlin.

File photo of Jens Spahn, Germany’s Federal Minister of Health, during a press conference in Berlin, Monday, March 15, 2021. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa via AP

This position is supported by figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The agency registered more than 17,000 new infections this Sunday and another 20,000 on Saturday. But, according to the director of the institution, Germany could report up to 100,000 cases a day if infections continue to increase exponentially as has happened so far.

That is why Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, asked the inhabitants of the country to stay at home during Easter. “There are clear signs that this wave will be worse than the first two,” he said, warning that Germany will have “some very difficult weeks ahead.”

A clearer contradiction was evidenced by the statements that the Deputy Minister of Economy and Federal Commissioner of Tourism, Thomas Bareiss, gave to the German newspaper ‘Bild’. Bareiss assured that summer vacations and visits to restaurants could be possible from the end of June, thanks to estimates that the country would have a total of 77 million vaccines by then.

But the deputy minister’s position goes against what Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said, who told the same outlet that he thought it would be possible to travel from August. Currently, Germans can travel freely, although the federal government and state leaders decided to keep hotels and resorts closed to try to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

With Reuters, EFE, AFP and AP