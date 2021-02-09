The Government of Peru began vaccination against Covid-19. For this first phase, the country has a batch of 300,000 doses from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. In other news, Bolivian medical personnel are still on strike to ask the government to impose a national quarantine in the wake of the rapid advance of the coronavirus. And in the UK, travelers coming from abroad will have to quarantine in hotels chosen by the Government.

While vaccination programs continue to advance around the world, some with significant delays, outbreaks and restrictions remain on the agenda in most countries.

Currently, the planet has more than 106.6 million cases and more than 2,330,000 people have died from the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the most affected country continues to be the United States, followed by India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and Spain.

Next, the most outstanding news this February 9:

Peru begins vaccination with the first shipment of Sinopharm

Peru acquired a batch of 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, with which they began the inoculation process.

The Peruvian Ministers of Foreign Trade, Tourism and Culture reported that on Monday the deployment of the Chinese vaccine to regions at extreme risk began to begin inoculation today.

“This first batch will be destined, through a nominal register, to health personnel, firstly, to intensivists and to personnel who are attending the Covid area of ​​health facilities, and then to the entire public-private health personnel at the national level ”, detailed the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The Government also announced that the vaccination of President Francisco Sagasti, 76, is scheduled.

To this first batch, another 700,000 doses of Sinopharm will be added, with which it is expected to vaccinate the country’s health personnel in the coming days.

The first doses will go to regions at extreme risk. This is the case of the city of Lima and the provinces of Callao, Áncash, Pasco, Huánuco, Junín, Huancavelica, Ica and Apurímac, which are in quarantine until February 14.

Peru currently has 1,191,221 cases of contagion and 42,467 deaths from Covid-19.

Bolivian medical personnel call for quarantines to return

Doctors, nurses and staff from several hospitals in Bolivia are holding a 48-hour demonstration to demand greater control from the country’s authorities to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The participants in the strike, organized in the Santa Cruz region, are demanding that the entire population return to a strict quarantine to contain the second wave of the pandemic that has taken the lives of a hundred health workers.







“Let’s not forget that Santa Cruz is the epicenter of this pandemic and the cases are increasing every day. Every hour there are between 30 to 40 cases, every hour a patient dies, so the situation in Santa Cruz is worrying, “the acting president of the Santa Cruz Medical College, Edil Toledo, told the EFE agency.

But the government of President Luis Arce has ruled out for now returning to a mandatory confinement like the one that was in 2020, as well as regional and municipal governments, which have opted for “dynamic quarantines” with some restrictions.

UK to severely punish travelers from ‘red list’ countries

As of February 15, the United Kingdom will tighten restrictions to enter the country, in order to control the spread of new variants of the coronavirus in its territory.

It was the British Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, who confirmed the new rules in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Among the new restrictions, all those who are residents of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland and who return from a trip from one of the 33 countries that are on the ‘red list’, including Portugal, South Africa and countries in South America , they will have to pay $ 2,400 to be quarantined in hotels chosen by the Government for 10 days, as Hancock said in Parliament.

The British Government reserved 4,600 rooms in 16 hotels for those arriving from the countries where the new variants of the coronavirus circulate. The price of the nights in the hotel includes the cost of the test to detect Covid-19.

The health secretary also said that people who violate the controls could be sent to prison and fined up to $ 14,000 as of February 15.

“Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to hide that they have been to a ‘red list’ country in the 10 days before arriving in the UK will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years,” Hancock said.

The UK has launched a vaccination program that is progressing faster than other countries of the same population size. However, alarms have sounded in recent days after the publication of several reports indicating that currently used vaccines may be less effective against some new variants of the virus, such as the one that spread in South Africa.

The country currently registers 3,971,319 infected and 113,014 deaths from the virus.

With EFE, Reuters and local media