After more than a year of the pandemic, the records of infections and injected doses overlap. While in Germany the incidence rate of the virus is rising, in Italy they are determined to complete the vaccination of people over 80 years of age and of people “with high frailty.” In the middle, France has accelerated its application of the doses, reaching 510,000 injections in a single day.

The number of infections in the world now exceeds 134.7 million, with more than 2.9 million deaths from the disease and 76.5 million people recovered, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, all countries are trying to accelerate their vaccination campaigns, sometimes suffering from logistical problems or supply of doses.

Next, the most outstanding news about the Covid-19 pandemic, from this Saturday, April 10:

France breaks a new vaccination record, with 510,000 injections in one day

The records are faits pour être battus! Après 437 000 here, 510 000 vaccinations ont été réalisées aujourd’hui dans toute la 🇫🇷.

Comme ici à Grenoble, où j’inaugurais un vaccinodrome. Merci à tous pour cette mobilization! pic.twitter.com/PdwuUG1PGd – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) April 9, 2021



“The records are made to be beaten! After 437,000 (vaccinations) yesterday (April 8), 510,000 vaccinations have been carried out today throughout France,” announced the French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, on his Twitter account.

France, initially criticized for the slowness of its vaccination campaign, has accelerated its plan against the virus in recent days. An acceleration that was possible thanks to the opening of 46 ‘vacunadromes’ throughout the country.

One of the most emblematic is in the Stade de France, in the city of Saint-Denis, north of Paris. The building, which usually hosts tens of thousands of spectators for sports competitions, was turned into a vaccination center. In just one week of opening, some 10,000 people were vaccinated in the basement of the structure. And the same happened in cities like Grenoble, Lyon, Saint-Etienne or Toulouse.

As of Friday, April 9, more than 10.5 million French people have received a first dose of the vaccine. Which represents 15.7% of the population. Among these, more than 3.6 million (5.4% of the population in France) were also injected with the second dose.

However, hospital tension continues at a fever pitch, especially in ICUs. Currently, 5,757 patients are being cared for in intensive care units. A figure much higher than the 4,900 of the peak of the second wave lived last November.

The Italian Government orders to accelerate the vaccination of the elderly

In Italy, the central government signed, through its emergency commissioner, General Francesco Figliuolo, an ordinance urging regions to vaccinate the elderly and vulnerable people with priority.

“The commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency signed ordinance number 6 of April 9, 2021, which defines as a priority the vaccination of people over 80 years of age and of people with high frailty,” reads the following tweet.

Thus, as a priority, it is required to complete the vaccination of all those over 80 years of age. The newly appointed Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, indicated that he prefers to have 100% of the elderly vaccinated than 30% of the entire Italian population.

Across the nation, infections are falling slowly, with a concern over the death toll. In recent days, the rates have risen to 400 deaths every 24 hours.

The government had promised 500,000 daily doses by mid-April. Currently, about 300,000 are injected. On the other hand, the ordinance aims to end vaccines for non-priority people, something that Draghi himself has publicly denounced.

More than 2.5 million doses were administered to a group called ‘Others’ in official statistics, which includes those over 70 years of age or people with serious pathologies, but also other sectors not particularly exposed, such as judges, lawyers and officials .

India: Mumbai in lockdown due to vaccine shortage

India is experiencing a strong coronavirus surge. The country, which eased restrictions on holding religious holidays and political gatherings in public, is now fighting the explosion of new cases. In the last week alone, more than a million new infections were detected.

The state of Maharashtra, with the capital Mumbai, is today the epicenter of the phenomenon. The authorities decided to impose, starting this Saturday, a weekend confinement in the region, which has more than 125 million inhabitants.

Mumbai City Hall reminded its citizens that “the safety switch is in your hands; do not forget that all regulations regarding the virus are for your own benefit.”

A health worker vaccinates a woman in Allahabad, India. © Sanjay Kanojia / AFP

In the mega-city of more than 20 million inhabitants, the 72 private vaccination centers were closed until last Tuesday, while the hours were reduced in the government and municipal centers due to lack of doses.

The Times of India reported on Friday, April 9, that states had vaccines left for just over five days, although manufacturers are struggling to increase production.

The federal Minister of Health has accused some states – led by opposition parties – of engaging in politics to “distract attention.”

In the last 24 hours, mores of 870 deaths in Mexico

Mexico reported 874 new deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 207,020 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health, which also registered more than 4,000 cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the Latin American country is the third in the world in death rate, behind the United States and Brazil. And the government itself admits that the numbers could be much higher. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has had an excess mortality of almost 300,000 people.

The general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, pointed out that the average occupancy of beds in hospitals that treat Covid-19 patients is 17%, and for ICUs it is 21%, far from the levels of last January.

Incidence rate rises in Germany

The nation faces a new rise in its incidence curve in the country. This Saturday, April 10, the figure reached 120.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 24,097 new infections in the last 24 hours, almost 6,000 more than last week.

With respect to the deceased, the figure rose to 246 in the past 24 hours, compared to 120 the day before.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology warns that these figures should be interpreted with caution, since fewer coronavirus tests were carried out during the Easter holidays, and it expects to have more reliable data from next week.

A “very, very serious” situation, according to Lothar Wieler, president of RKI. Especially in intensive care units where the numbers continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, 41 new patients were admitted, bringing the total to 4,515.

With AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media