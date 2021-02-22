British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on that date the start of the de-escalation. The process will take place in four phases, expected to be completed on June 21. Meanwhile, the region of the Maritime Alps of France begins a new partial confinement and the Indian state of Maharashtra imposes, from this Monday, new restrictions.

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is unfolding at different speeds around the world. While some countries have millions of doses of the different vaccines, others are just beginning to receive the first batches.

Despite this, some of the nations with the highest number of vaccines – as is the case of France – have still failed to reduce the number of infections, which now adds 3,664,700 cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

In number of infections, the United States continues to be the most affected country with a total of 28,139,690 cases, about to reach half a million deaths. India, which is concerned about the increase in cases in several of its states, is the second most affected country worldwide, with 11,005,850 infected since the pandemic began.

Next, the most relevant news of the Covid-19 in the world this Monday, February 22, 2021:

The United Kingdom announces the start of its de-escalation

Despite being one of the first countries to start the mass vaccination process, the United Kingdom maintains some of the toughest restrictions in the world. But this will soon change. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons on Monday his roadmap to begin “cautiously but irreversibly” the de-escalation process in the country.

This will begin on March 8 and will consist of four phases that should end on June 21 if the vaccination rate is maintained and no new variant of the virus appears. On that first date, the government plans to reopen schools and allow two-person gatherings in open places again. Three weeks later, meetings of several people would be allowed.

As planned, shops and hairdressers would reopen on April 12, although pubs and restaurants could only open their terraces. Closed establishments, such as theaters and cinemas, and the interiors of bars and restaurants will not be able to open until 17 May. On this date, the first crowds in stadiums could also be seen, albeit in a controlled manner.

The rest of the activities until they return to normal will be resumed until the deadline.

To date, the UK has suffered nearly 130,000 fatalities. With these figures, the European country has suffered the fifth highest number of official deaths in the world due to the pandemic and its economy, of three trillion dollars, has suffered its biggest fall in more than 300 years.

France’s Alpes-Maritimes region plans a new landfill

The mayor of Nice, the conservative Christian Estrosi, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the health situation in the city is “catastrophic”, with ICUs on the brink of saturation, with 90.6% occupancy in these spaces.

Je me satisfied de l’annonce par le @ prefet06 de ces nouvelles mesures notamment de confinement que j’avais réclamées et discusées avec @olivierveran lors de notre entretien samedi en mairie.

Tout doit être fait pour protection les habitants de # Nice06 et de notre département. https://t.co/wnOWsHgWmS – Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) February 22, 2021

The city is the capital of the department of the Alpes-Maritimes, which on Monday confirmed the information that spoke of a possible new partial confinement during the weekends to improve the health situation in the region.

With this new measure, residents will have to stay home from 6:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Monday. The partial confinement will last two weekends for the moment and will affect an area that goes from Théoule-sur-Mer to Menton and which concentrates about 90% of the department’s population.

The local government official, Bernard González, said that the situation in the Alpes-Maritimes had “deteriorated sharply” and that it will also seek to speed up the vaccination process. In addition, for 15 days from Tuesday, large stores, except pharmacies and food stores, will also be closed.

India: Maharashtra state imposes new restrictions

The Indian state of Maharashtra, the most affected in the country by Covid-19, imposed new restrictions as of Monday. The measures come at a time when infections by the new coronavirus are increasing again in the territory.

Maharashtra, whose capital is Bombay, the financial center par excellence of the Asian country, has 110 million inhabitants. It has become the region hardest hit by the pandemic in the entire nation, with a total of 52,000 deaths from Covid-19.

After the number of daily infections has increased in recent days to those registered during the peak of the pandemic in October, the authorities decided to again impose restrictions on any religious, social and political gathering.

State Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was “concerned about the severity” of a possible second wave. The president urged the use of masks and respect for social discipline in order to avoid a second confinement, a possibility that he indicated will be considered to be applied throughout the week.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and AFP