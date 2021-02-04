Scientists from the United Kingdom seek to verify the effectiveness of administering a dose of two different drugs, with the aim of making the immunization campaign more flexible. Meanwhile, the mission of scientists of the World Health Organization in Wuhan, which investigates the origin of the virus, interviewed the first infected.

The new variants of Covid-19, more than a year after the appearance of the virus in Wuhan, continue to have dozens of governments around the world in check. While the British, Brazilian and South African variants continue to spread to different countries of the world, the United Kingdom studies a mutation of its variant that could be more resistant to vaccines.

At the same time, the mission of the World Health Organization tries precisely to return to the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, more than a year ago, to investigate what happened. Since then, more than 104 million people have contracted the virus, of which 2.27 million have lost their lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

These are the main news about the pandemic this Thursday, February 4:

UK studies combining Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines

A group of scientists in the United Kingdom began a study to determine the immune response of people if they receive a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and another dose of the drug developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

The aim of the study is to find out if the immunization campaign, which to date only includes vaccinating with two doses of the same drug, could be made more flexible in the future.

The trial, called Com-Cov, is run by the National Immunization Evaluation Consortium. With a budget of 7 million pounds (7.7 million euros) of public funds, it will have the voluntary participation of 800 people.

The minister responsible for the vaccination program, Nadhim Zahawi, assured that the start of the study does not mean that people will receive the doses of the combined vaccines for the time being. However, Zahawi recalled that this type of procedure “is something that has been done” in the past with vaccines against hepatitis, measles or rubella, among others.

The scientists will examine the immune responses of patients who receive a starting dose of the Pfizer vaccine and then one of AstraZeneca, and vice versa, within four to 12 weeks.

10,490,487 a good solid number from yesterday. We build towards offering that protection to the top 4 groups on the JCVI by mid Feb. We plan for groups 5-9. Top 4 are 88% of mortality once we do 5-9 that is 99% of mortality. 💉💉💉 https://t.co/rzfvb3MAh8 – Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) February 4, 2021

Oxford vaccinologist Matthew Snape, in charge of the study, said they expect to get initial responses during the second half of the year, although the study will last for thirteen months. “We will have results around June,” he explained.

The United Kingdom began its immunization campaign on December 8 and already has 10 million inhabitants who have received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19. The government’s goal is to vaccinate 15 million people in priority groups by February 15.

They detect worrisome mutations of the British variant of the virus

The health authorities of the United Kingdom found a mutation of Covid-19 in the British variant of the virus, which was already worrying about having apparently greater ease of contagion. This mutation would give the virus more possibilities to overcome human defenses.

For now, the English Public Health Agency only observed this mutation in 11 people sick with Covid-19.

According to initial research, this mutation called E484K and renamed “Erik” could more easily escape the attacks of antibodies, which could jeopardize the immunization expected by the vaccines that are currently developed.

The British variant of Covid-19 has already been detected in 73 countries and presents a strong risk of worsening the pandemic, since it registers a speed of contagion higher than the original virus.

However, it remains to be determined whether this variant also aggravates the disease caused by the virus and what response vaccines have. Initially, the first studies show that the vaccines developed to date do provide protection against this variant and especially prevent a serious Covid-19.

The WHO mission in Wuhan meets with the first infected

The group of international experts displaced to Wuhan, China, of the World Health Organization continue their investigation into the origin of Covid-19.

Although very few details about the mission’s inquiries are revealed, this Thursday the scientists interviewed the first people who were infected with Covid-19 in the city where the outbreak was born.

The day before, the scientists visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which had been at the center of speculation about the origin of Covid-19 precisely because they work with coronavirus.

Many expectations have been placed on this investigative mission, especially due to the difficulty it had in reaching China and the accusations of lack of transparency received by the authorities of the Asian giant.

However, one of the members of the scientific group, Hung Nguyen-Viet, tried to keep it real: “I keep saying that we must be realistic, a short mission like this will not have all the answers, but it helps to advance the understanding of the origin. of the virus, “he wrote on Twitter.

With EFE and Reuters