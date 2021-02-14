The mission of the World Health Organization continues to raise controversy, this time due to the doubts of the Western powers about the information that China provided to international experts. Meanwhile, New Zealand re-imposed severe restrictions to limit a small local outbreak in Auckland and Japan approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The entire world remains alert to the Covid-19 pandemic, either to advance the vaccination campaign or to prevent outbreaks of the pandemic. Governments impose new quarantines in countries where new waves are feared while trying to get the necessary vaccines to immunize the population.

In addition, the discussion around the mission sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Wuhan to investigate the origin of the pandemic continues to be clouded with political overtones: the United Kingdom and the United States seek to pressure China to share more information about the start of Covid-19, under accusations of lack of transparency.

108.6 million people have already been infected worldwide and almost 2.4 million have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These are the main news around the health crisis this Sunday, February 14, 2021:

UK joins US concerns about China’s transparency vis-à-vis WHO

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was concerned about the access to information that the WHO mission had during its visit to Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of Covid-19. Just a day earlier, the White House also expressed “deep concerns” about it.

“We share concerns that they get full cooperation and get the answers they need, so we will push for full access to all the information that is needed to answer the questions we all have about the outbreak,” Raab said.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom refer especially to the statements of Dominic Dwyer, one of the experts who made up the WHO mission. Dwyer assured that China had refused to provide them with the raw data of the first 170 infections detected in Wuhan, valuable information to learn more about the origin of the outbreak that ended in a global pandemic.

Washington echoed this complaint and asked China to give the WHO access to this type of information.

Beyond Dwyer’s statements, another expert from the international mission in Wuhan qualified the situation to recall that, although China did not provide the raw data of these infections, it did send a lot of information to the mission. “It would be strange if they gave us all the raw data, but we accessed a lot of detailed information during our discussions with our Chinese counterparts,” said John Watson, an epidemiologist.

New Zealand borders its largest city for three local infections

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-day lockdown in Auckland, the country’s largest city, after registering three cases of Covid-19, the first local infections since late January.

During these three days, everyone must remain at home except to go to shops or essential jobs. Public spaces are restricted and gatherings are prohibited. These decisions follow the manual applied during the toughest moments of the pandemic, a manual of strict measures that made New Zealand one of the first countries to successfully overcome the health crisis.

“Three days should give us enough time to gather more information, implement large-scale scans and establish if there has been more community transmission,” Ardern warned. “We have beaten the virus before and we will do so now.”

The new infections are a family, the pair of parents and their daughter, so there is the possibility that the transmission does not extend further. However, the authorities decided to take extreme measures to be able to analyze whether these infections are new variants of Covid-19 or not.

The rest of the country also went on alert, although not with the same intensity. Meetings are limited to a maximum of 100 people and bars and restaurants have limited capacity.

Japan Approves Use of Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine

The Japanese Ministry of Health formally approved the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with the aim of starting the vaccination campaign next Wednesday.

The country has already received the first shipment of 400,000 doses of this drug. The first to be vaccinated will be 20,000 doctors and nurses, who volunteered to study and advise on the side effects of vaccination.

Subsequently, it will prioritize the other health, about 3.7 million people, and those over 65, about 36 million Japanese. Japan is one of the countries with the oldest population.

The start of the immunization campaign in the Asian country is good news for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July this year. Sports competition is receiving strong internal criticism for fear that the pandemic will trigger again.

With EFE and Reuters