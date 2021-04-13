New setback to the global vaccination rate. The US federal health authorities (FDA and CDC) stopped vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson drug after six women, among seven million recipients, developed cases of thrombi. One of them has passed away. In other news, the French prime minister announced the suspension of flights with Brazil for fear of the expansion of the Brazilian variant. And in Germany, Angela Merkel announced a new law to be able to tighten the measures at the federal level. Janssen

Thus, the total infections exceed 136.8 million, close to three million deaths from a virus from which 77.9 million people have been recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In addition, 805.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data.

Next, the most outstanding news about the Covid-19 pandemic, this Tuesday, April 13:

US Federal Health Authorities Pause Janssen Vaccine Use for six cases of thrombi

US federal health authorities have paused administration of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, asking states to do the same until more information is available. The decision comes after, among the seven million recipients, six women have developed thrombi, of which one died. The pharmaceutical company defends that at the moment a causal relationship between the drug and blood clots cannot be established.

The cases of the six female Janssen recipients, aged 18 to 48, who have developed thrombi, share characteristics with those produced in Europe by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Both in the previous immunological conditions, and by the affected sector, especially women under 60 years of age, as well as the low incidence of these effects among the total number of vaccine recipients.

This Wednesday, April 14, a committee of experts from the US health authorities will meet to analyze the situation in depth and act accordingly in the coming days. Until then, the use of Janssen by the federal Administration is stopped. The news comes days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) admitted links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the cases of thrombi detected in a hundred recipients, of the more than 100 million vaccinated with this drug.

Both the European regulatory authority and the WHO encourage countries to use the vaccines they have available and citizens not to stop getting vaccinated because the benefits outweigh the risks, they say. The probability of dying from a thrombus caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is one in a million, a similar estimate could be made with the six cases among the almost 7 million vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In opposition, according to the data reported by the ‘BBC’, Covid-19 kills one in eight people over 75 years old and one in every 1,000 symptomatic infected around 40 years old.

Even so, in states such as Germany and Spain, among others, they have restricted the use of AstraZeneca and in different European countries there have been numerous cancellations of people scheduled to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug; a brake that could now be accentuated with the announcement of Washington.

The particularity of the Janssen vaccine is that, unlike Pfizer or AstraZeneca, it only requires the inoculation of one dose. An advantage celebrated at the time by health authorities around the world, since it doubles the rate of vaccination of the population.

In fact, the European Union began to receive the vaccines from the American laboratory on Monday, April 12. The commitment with the pharmaceutical company is that they reach 55 million doses before the end of June and 120 million in the third quarter.

France suspends flights with Brazil due to the epidemiological situation of the South American country

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that France is closing the air border with Brazil due to fear that the so-called P1 variant, considered highly contagious, will spread.

The official communicated in the National Assembly that air traffic with Brazil is closed “until further notice.” The decision comes a month after French Health Minister Olivier Véran declared that around 6% of the country’s coronavirus cases are caused by variants that were first detected in Brazil and South Africa. What worries French experts is the so-called “immune escape” that the new variants represent, as reported by ‘Le Monde’. In Brazil 92 new variants have already been detected, reports the French media.

The virologist member of the Scientific Council, Bruno Lina, told the French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ that “we know that vaccination works very well against the British variant, but we see a loss of protection against the Brazilian and South African variants.”

A woman makes her way into the departures area of ​​Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, north of Paris, amid the Covid-19 pandemic on April 2, 2021. © Christian Hartmann, Reuters

With the air closure, France joins other European countries such as Spain, which have taken similar measures. Madrid only allows passengers from Brazil to enter if they are Spanish residents or nationals. On the other hand, Bolivia or Colombia have their borders closed with the Brazilian neighbor.

The epidemiological situation in Brazil does not give up. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in the last 24 hours Brazil has registered 35,785 new infections and 1,480 new deaths. Still, the figures are far from the maximum peaks recorded in recent weeks. The country broke a record of new cases in a single day on March 25, when 100,158 infected were counted. And last April 8 was the day in which it registered the most deaths caused by the virus in 24 hours: 4,249.

Brazil accumulates 13 and a half million infected with coronavirus and 354,619 deaths from Covid-19. It is the second country in the world with the most deaths caused by the pandemic after the United States.

With Reuters, EFE and AP