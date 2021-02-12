Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, United States, found a variant that does not match those already identified in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The mutation was first registered in July 2020 and its incidence has increased in recent months. In other news, the state of Victoria, Australia, returns to confinement and Spain lowers its rate of infections.

Vaccination campaigns are advancing at disparate rates as the world wonders if the doses will be able to work against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The mutations that have been identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are of concern for being exponentially “infectious and virulent”, as highlighted by a group of researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

This while the world has more than 107.8 million infections by the virus and more than 2.3 million deaths from the disease. The Johns Hopkins University pandemic information center highlights that the global infection rate has been showing some decline since the first days of January.

Here are some of the most important news about the Covid-19 pandemic this February 12:

They identify a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in southern California

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) publishes this Friday an investigation carried out by six researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC), in Los Angeles, in which they detail the discovery of a new variant of the virus to the south from California, United States.

The researchers explain that if the variation in the RNA sequence produces a virus with clearly different phenotypic characteristics, the variant is called a ‘strain’, and when by genetic sequencing and phylogenetic analysis a new variant is detected as a distinct branch in a phylogenetic tree, then a new ‘lineage’ is born, but in the case of Southern California researchers speak of a “variant”.

From the study of samples taken from positive patients at CSMC, the researchers identified a variant with five mutations that they named “CAL.20C.”

Information available in GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data), a global open access collection on the viral genome, indicates that the virus was first identified in July, re-registered in October, and its incidence increased in January. .

“Analysis of the sequences of 405,871 global samples in GISAID for January 22, 2021 revealed that (the variant) CAL.20C was only found in Southern California in October 2020 (4 cases),” the researchers say in their results and They add that there is a record of 30 cases in the north of that state for November, with another five in other states, and that by January 22, 2021 the variant was already in 26 states and other countries.

In the editorial of the issue in which this research was published, Dr. John Mascolda, of the Vaccine Research Center of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, highlights that the available information “suggests that current vaccines can preserve the ability to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, even in the face of reduced overall efficacy due to antigenic variation ”.

Victoria, Australia, returns to lockdown

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, is considered by the Australian authorities as a workplace and therefore subject to the same restrictions. There will be no crowds or crowds at the tennis tournament that runs through February 21 and is the nation’s most important sporting event.

“There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their work site, ”said Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews, after announcing a strict five-day lockdown for the state capital, Melbourne, and a general quarantine across the state from the midnight on Friday.

The decision comes after 13 positive cases were identified in one of the hotels destined for quarantines in Melbourne, the second most populous city in the country. In addition, all infections correspond to the highly contagious British variant of the virus.

American tennis player Serena Williams was playing while the announcement was being made and said she would miss the fans. “It’s not ideal,” said the 23 Grand Slam winner, “It was a lot of fun having the crowd back, especially here.”

Spain lowers the rates of Covid-19 infections

In the last 14 days, the infection rate in Spain fell to 540 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest figure since January 14, when the country registered 900 cases per 100,000.

But the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, insisted that the situation is still worrying.

“We must all recognize that this is not over, we are still in the midst of controlling the pandemic and we need to be very careful about what we do,” he said at a news conference Thursday.

The country adds 3.04 million infections and at least 64,217 people have died from the virus.

With EFE and Reuters