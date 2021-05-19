From this May 19, the French gradually return to the terraces of cafes and restaurants, after six months of restrictions and more than a year of pandemic. The measure, which seeks to reactivate the economy and open leisure to citizens, also covers cultural sites and shops. In other news, the European Union is preparing to welcome tourists who have been vaccinated, and India saw another record death toll from the virus.

Vaccination campaigns are beginning to bear fruit in various territories of the world, with gradual openings and the lifting of restrictions that have come and gone for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But these advances are disparate, because while some powers celebrate the low levels of infections and deaths, other countries act with caution in the absence of vaccines to immunize their population.

Worldwide, 164 million infections have been confirmed and 3.4 million people have died from the virus. According to Our World In Data, more than 720 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Follow here some of the most relevant news about the pandemic this May 19:

France opens its traditional terraces, first sign of reopening

Some cafe and restaurant owners have been preparing for days to receive their customers, and although rain is forecast in much of the country, citizens have already depleted their reservations. It is the excitement for this return to “life, the real one”, says Amélie, a 32-year-old Parisian.

The authorities are gradually returning “freedom” to their citizens, after six months of restrictions on mobility. The curfew in France passes from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Cinemas are also open, with a capacity limit of 35% of their capacity, as well as museums, which must restrict entrances so that there are eight meters squares per visitor.

Visitors stroll through the Louvre museum in Paris as cultural venues reopen for the first time in nearly 200 days. © Thibault Camus, AP

Although the situation in the face of the pandemic has improved in France, the Government urges that the guard must not be lowered. It should be noted that of the more than 67 million inhabitants, 5.88 million have contracted the virus and 108,000 people have died, one of the worst figures in Europe.

However, deaths, hospital ICU admissions and infections are falling, which is why they can proceed with the de-escalation plan. This, thanks to an effective vaccination plan: around 40% of the country’s adult population has already received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Union prepares to receive tourists who have been vaccinated

Good news for inveterate travelers. The 27 of the European Union have agreed this Wednesday to reopen their border to tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, in countries that have the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen are the vaccines licensed by the block. However, the list could be extended to other vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The requirement for travelers to enter this territory is that the complete vaccination schedule has been administered at least 14 days before their trip. This was established by the States in a meeting at the level of ambassadors in Brussels, although it must be formalized at the level of ministers. It is expected to happen this Thursday at a scheduled meeting of those responsible for Trade and will come into force as of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

We welcome the @EUCouncil agreement on updating the approach to travel from outside the EU. The Council now recommends that EU countries ease some of the current restrictions, in particular for those vaccinated with an authorized vaccine.@ChristianWigand ↓ pic.twitter.com/hCVKxe2Pw2 – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 19, 2021



For the moment, the EU countries have a reduced list of countries to which they open their borders because they consider that they do not pose a risk, since their epidemiological situation is the same or better than in Europe.

Routes with departure or arrival to Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and China are allowed, although in the latter case it is subject to the reciprocity condition that Beijing is not complying with at the moment.

Despite the fact that there are countries that are having an effective vaccination, reflected in the decreases in cases and deaths, the virus is still in force, and therefore each country must remain cautious in its reopening process, recommends the WHO.

India: death toll exceeds 4,500 daily cases for the first time

This Wednesday there was a new record in the death toll in India, which for the first time exceeded the 4,500 daily barrier, adding a total of almost 300,000 deaths since the first case of the coronavirus was registered.

The Indian healthcare system has collapsed. The lack of oxygen, ICU beds and medicines, exacerbate an unprecedented crisis, and although the international community is helping them, it seems to have no end.

Every cause has an effect, and in this case the effect is that the prime minister, Narendra Modi, has lost the approval of the citizens. In fact, it has fallen to 63%, its lowest level since US data firm Morning Consult began tracking its popularity in August 2019. The big drop, however, occurred in April when its net approval fell. 22 points, month in which the situation got out of hand.

File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad. March 12, 2021. © REUTERS / Amit Dave

In general terms, the situation has exposed the lack of preparation of the rulers to face the pandemic. Of the 164 million infections in the world, 25.5 million have occurred in India, an alarming statistic.

