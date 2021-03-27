France this Saturday registered the highest level of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units so far this year. Meanwhile, Turkey exceeded 30,000 new cases in a single day for the first time since the beginning of 2021 and in Uruguay the authorities reported that they have supplied the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 15% of its population.

Amid the lack of vaccines around the world to stop the spread of Covid-19, most countries continue to live at the mercy of infections and restrictive measures imposed to block the spread.

To date, 126,409,918 people have been infected with the disease and 2,771,414 have died worldwide from the virus, according to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news of the pandemic this March 27:

France records record numbers of patients in intensive care

4,791 people are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in French territory due to the new coronavirus. This is the largest number of patients in critical conditions due to the disease so far this year.

Dozens of people walk down a busy street in partial isolation in Nice, France, on March 27, 2021. © Reuters / Eric Gaillard

This figure is close to the maximum peak registered in mid-November, during the second wave of infections in the country, although it remains well below the more than 7,000 patients in the ICU during the initial confinement in the spring of 2020.

Doctors warn that a saturation of patients in the ICUs of the most affected regions could soon be seen and that the Government should take more rigid measures, beyond partial isolation.

French President Emmanuel Macron this week defended his decision not to impose a third national lockdown, but said more restrictions will likely be necessary.

The health emergency does not give up. The nation remains above 40,000 new infections every day. This Saturday reported 42,619 more cases, for a cumulative of 4,526,545 people who have contracted the disease in the country.

In addition, in the last 24 hours another 194 citizens died from Covid-19, for a total of 94,623 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, in which France remains the fourth country most affected globally by the pandemic.

Turkey exceeds 30,000 infections in one day

In the last 24 hours, the Turkish Health Ministry confirmed 30,021 new infections, the highest rate of cases detected in the nation in a single day so far in 2021.

151 people died, for a cumulative 30,923 deaths. The increase in cases comes after authorities relaxed restrictions due to the pandemic this month.

This country launched its vaccination program last January with CoronaVac from the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and has administered more than 14.6 million injections.

This week, the country also received approximately 1.4 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and announced that it will soon begin immunizing people over 60 and their spouses.

Uruguay: about 15% of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine

15% of the population in Uruguay has been partially immunized against Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Public Health, as of this Saturday, 503,000 Uruguayans have received the first of the two doses of vaccines required against the virus. The country has a population of around 3.5 million people.

Two women walk through the Plaza Internacional, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, on the border of the Brazilian city Santana do Livramento and the Uruguayan city of Rivera, Uruguay, on March 19, 2021. © Reuters / Diego Vara

According to health authorities, 95,194 injections from the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German ally BioNTech and 407,962 from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac have been applied.

For this Sunday, the first injection of the antidote is scheduled for another 201,007 people. Uruguay is currently experiencing an increase in cases, on average of more than 2,000 per day.

The country reports an accumulated 92,324 infections, of which 17,129 are active cases and 248 are in Intensive Care Units. In total, 875 people have died from the virus.

With Reuters and EFE