India is facing a very violent second wave in the global coronavirus pandemic. In addition to having very high numbers of infections, now the shortage of medical material, such as oxygen, also leaves fatalities. In other news, Mexico, through its president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, requested a new vaccine loan from the United States and Cuba registered more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the total infections exceed 159 million, while the death toll already exceeds 3.3 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In addition, 1.32 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data.

Next, we update all the information about the pandemic on this May 11:

Lack of oxygen kills 11 in Indian hospitals

Dependence on imports of critical equipment continues to cause serious damage in India. On the night of May 10, eleven Covid-19 patients died in the south of the country, due to lack of medical oxygen.

Everything points to believing that it would not have been the first time, since the night before 22 people lost their lives in the Goa region for the same reasons, although the investigation remains open.

Strongly impacted by this second wave of the virus, the Asian country has faced a shortage of medical supplies. This situation has put a great strain on several overcrowded regions of the country.

More than forty countries sent international support. India has received a total of 9,200 oxygen concentrators, some 5,000 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and almost 6,000 fans.

India has been the global epicenter of the pandemic for several weeks without reaching the peak of infections. This Tuesday almost 330,000 new cases were registered.

This figure represents a significant drop compared to the more than 400,000 registered last Sunday. However, the decrease can be explained because not enough tests are carried out to detect the coronavirus.

Mexico: AMLO asked Kamala Harris for a new loan of AstraZeneca vaccines

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Tuesday that he asked the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, for a new loan of vaccines from AstraZeneca, during the meeting they had last Friday.

“They are in the best position to deliver (vaccines) to countries that do not have them,” said the president before adding that those doses could arrive at the end of May.

With this new shipment, Mexico could have almost all adults over 50 vaccinated. “It would be very favorable” for López Obrador.

So far, the country has administered 21.3 million doses of five different vaccines to health personnel, teachers and people over 60 years of age.

This month the vaccination of people between 50 and 59 years old began.

Cuba registers more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

Cuba reports having detected this May 11, 1,071 new Covid-19 infections and 14 fatalities related to the virus.

The highest number of infections was detected in the capital, Havana (559) and the provinces of Holguín (73) and Santiago de Cuba (67).

In the island’s hospitals, 22,795 patients are admitted: 6,032 confirmed -40 critical and 91 serious-, 3,492 suspects and the rest under surveillance.

The island’s Ministry of Public Health reports that so far it has accumulated 118,168 cases and 755 deaths.

