The Government of England, in the United Kingdom, decreed a “red list” of countries with a high risk of contagion so that travelers arriving from these destinations comply with a strict mandatory quarantine in hotels. The measure seeks to prevent the importation of new variants of Covid-19. Meanwhile, countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe received the first batches of vaccines to initiate the immunization of their populations.

The new variants of Covid-19 that emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil once again put on the table the international travel restrictions that, little by little, had been relaxed over time. Now, anyone arriving from destinations considered high risk by the regional government of England will have to stay locked up in a hotel for ten days.

But as concern about virus variants grows, so are vaccination programs. In the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand received hundreds of thousands of doses of the drug from Pfizer to kick off the immunization campaign this week, while Zimbabwe received a donation from China of Sinopharm vaccines.

Worldwide, 108.8 million people have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The contagion was fatal for 2.4 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These are the main news about the global health crisis this Monday, February 15, 2021:

Hotel quarantine begins for travelers from risky countries in England

Entering the United Kingdom is, from today, a more complicated step. In addition to international travel restrictions for tourists and non-British people imposed to limit the spread of new variants of Covid-19, the Government implemented measures for the British, Irish and residents of the United Kingdom themselves.

All those who come from countries with a high risk of contagion must do a mandatory quarantine in hotels for ten days. The authorities drew up a “red list” that includes countries such as Portugal, Brazil or South Africa, with the aim of limiting the arrival to the European islands of the Amazonian and South African variants.

The cost of these quarantines in hotels, which have been designated by the Government, is 1,750 pounds, almost 2,000 euros. Paying this sum will be borne by the travelers, who will not be able to leave their rooms and will have surveillance to comply with the restrictions.

For now, the measure is only imposed in England. However, the regional authorities assure that they are working with the other regions of the United Kingdom to follow their example.

In addition to the quarantine, travelers will also have to undergo two Covid-10 tests: one on their second day of arrival and one on the eighth day. This measure will apply to all travelers, not just those arriving from the countries on the “red list”.

Today we start the next phase of our vaccination program, with people aged 65-69 and the clinically vulnerable now being offered the jab. If you are over 70 and haven’t had your first jab yet, speak to your GP, book a slot online, or call 119.https://t.co/HFdDcrX3l4 – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 15, 2021

The restrictions go into effect on the same day that the UK begins a new phase of its vaccination campaign. Those over 65 will receive the drug, after the four priority groups considered most vulnerable have already received the first dose. That means that 15 million people in the country have the first injection of the vaccine.

Australia and New Zealand receive first doses of vaccines

The first shipments of vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech reached these Pacific islands: 142,000 doses for Australia and 60,000 for New Zealand.

The two countries maintain relatively low levels of contagion and transmission of Covid-19, although some of their main cities are confined precisely to avoid new outbreaks of the virus. Yesterday, a strict three-day quarantine began in Auckland, the most populous city in New Zealand, after having detected three new cases of Covid-19.

The arrival of vaccines will allow immunization campaigns to begin soon. Australia is expected to administer the first doses on February 22.

The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arrive by plane in Auckland, New Zealand, on February 15, 2021. © Government of New Zealand / via Reuters

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, recalled that “it will be the largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history” and assured that there will be “enough vaccines to immunize all the inhabitants of New Zealand for free”, “regardless of the status of your visa. ”

Both countries are among those that best managed the pandemic, according to independent studies. Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand has recorded 2,330 Covid-19 cases and 25 fatalities. In Australia, they counted 29,000 cases and 909 deaths.

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Zimbabwe already has its first vaccines against Covid-19 to start the immunization campaign for its population. There are 200,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Chinese state company Sinopharm, donated by the Chinese government.

Thus, Zimbabwe becomes the third African country to acquire this drug through the program of Chinese donations to developing countries. Egypt and Equatorial Guinea also have the drug developed by the Asian giant.

The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week! The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish. God bless you all, god bless Zimbabwe! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/u2noXMWcnR – President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 15, 2021

“The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We started vaccinating Zimbabweans this week!” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Twitter.

The country will begin vaccinating its healthcare workers, immigration officials and funeral home personnel. The objective of the Mnangagwa Government is to immunize at least 10 million of its inhabitants. That would allow to achieve herd immunity in the country, of 15 million people.

For now, health authorities have declared that they will buy at least 1.8 million vaccines from China and will also receive 1.1 million vaccines from COVAX, the program developed by the WHO to guarantee access to drugs for everyone.

Supposedly, it will also purchase three million doses through the African Union. That adds up to a total of 6.1 million doses, which would be used to vaccinate just over three million people.

With EFE and Reuters