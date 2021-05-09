This Sunday at midnight the state of alarm throughout the country ended and mobility restrictions were lifted due to the pandemic, something that has caused criticized night parties in many Spanish cities despite the fact that the virus continues to circulate in the country. In other news, India surpassed 400,000 daily cases for the fourth day in a row.

The deconfinements continue to advance throughout Europe in an attempt to regain normality for this summer and to be able to fully open the tourism sector on which many countries of the old continent depend so much. Infection rates are still high, but it is true that they have been experiencing declines for weeks thanks to vaccines.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the planet the situation is not being this positive, since infections and deaths continue to represent a serious threat to health systems, which in some cases are on the verge of collapse.

During the pandemic, 157.7 million cases have been detected, of which 3.2 million people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University accountant.

Here are the highlights of this Sunday, May 9, 2021:

Spain ends its state of alarm and festivals proliferate in the country

After months of restrictions, curfews and partial confinements, Spain ended the state of alarm this Sunday at midnight. This measure promoted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez has the objective of allowing the tourism industry to prepare for the summer season, fundamental for the country’s economy.

This announcement caused thousands of people from the most important cities to come out to celebrate a minute after the end of the restrictions, something that caused numerous groups to gather in the historic centers of the cities to drink alcohol and drink throughout the morning. dance.

This situation has caused outrage throughout the country this Sunday, since these people did not keep any kind of safety distance, they did not wear masks and the vast majority of them – being young – are not vaccinated.

Dozens of people celebrate parties and drink in the street in the historic center of Barcelona, ​​on May 9, 2021. © Nacho Doce / Reuters

Although Spain is one of the nations of the European Community that is moving faster and better with mass vaccination, the virus still represents a high rate of infection. At the moment, more than 19 million doses have been administered and almost 6 million people are fully immunized, with a population of 46 million people.

Spain was one of the most affected countries during the first and second waves of the pandemic, especially in nursing homes. However, a large part of people over 65 years of age already have one dose – the vast majority even have two – something that has meant that, although the infections are still large, deaths have fallen drastically.

The objective of Pedro Sánchez and his Government is to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by the beginning of July, something that they consider feasible and essential if they want to reactivate national and especially international tourism during the key months of July and August.

More than 400,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day in India

The peak of the pandemic in India appears to be still far from coming. Different experts have been pointing out that there are weeks of massive infections and very high deaths remaining because the real magnitude of the outbreak could be much greater than what the figures reflect.

At the moment, the data is showing very bad signs. 403,738 received a positive diagnosis of the disease and 4,092 died from it. The death rate has been exceeding 4,000 for two days in a row and could be much worse in the following days, when some of those diagnosed today with the disease die from its consequences.

Two people covered to avoid infection are responsible for moving the body of a deceased by coronavirus. In Uttar Pradesh, India on May 6, 2021. © Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

The situation in India is the one that worries the most right now at the international level because this country represents the perfect breeding ground for the generation of multiple variants that could endanger the effectiveness of vaccines in the rest of the world, something that would be disastrous after more than a year and a half of global health crisis.

Many countries have joined forces to send medical supplies, oxygen to India, or even donate doses to speed up immunization. However, the protection measures are still not strict enough and the Narendra Modi government is not planning to impose harsh lockdowns and total closures.

The extreme relaxation of the measures during the last months of 2020 and the first months of 2021 are the main consequences of what is now being experienced in the country. India successfully weathered the first wave of the disease, but this caused citizens and authorities not to take the pandemic seriously enough.

