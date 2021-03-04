Amid a context of criticism for the slow progress in the vaccination process in the European Union, the European Medicines Agency, EMA for its acronym in English, announced the beginning of studies on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Although countries of the community bloc such as Slovakia and Hungary have given their green light to the antidote developed by the Gamaleya laboratory, it is until now that the EMA began to analyze this vaccine.

It is a step that does not mean that the European Union is going to start distributing this product, they say from the Commission.

Here are some of the most important news of this March 4 about the pandemic:

“There are no negotiations underway to integrate the Sputnik vaccine into our portfolio”

After the announcement of the European Medicines Agency about the Russian vaccine, the European Commission spoke out to reiterate their position of mistrust about this product. “At the moment there are no negotiations underway to integrate the Sputnik vaccine into our portfolio,” said a spokesman for the agency.

It is a double message from the old continent because with the step taken by the EMA, this agency will begin to analyze the data of the tests that are advancing in real time to search for evidence that allows its full authorization in the market. It is a nod that they have already received the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and, most recently, AstraZeneca.

But in this context, a senior diplomat from a member state quoted by Reuters spoke about “liability issues.” And it is that at first, some western scientists expressed concerns about this antidote after Russia gave its approval in August without waiting for the full clinical trials to be carried out.

However, a study published in The Lancet magazine last month reported that Sputnik V has an efficiency of almost 92%, something that has dispelled the initial distrust.

So far, the European Union has signed contracts with six local laboratories and the United States for about 2.6 billion doses, although there have been no concrete negotiations with Russia to acquire its antidote.

This vaccine has served Moscow to position itself in the world with a wide distribution that ranges from Latin America to Africa, against a European pharmaceutical industry that has been in evidence in the midst of the pandemic.