The European Commission announced this March 17 the creation of a free digital certificate for travelers in which it will be indicated if they have been vaccinated, if they have a negative PCR or if they have antibodies after having overcome Covid-19. The president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen hopes that with this document travel within the European Union can be resumed. In the meantime, the WHO recommends continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine as the COVAX agency continues its efforts to deliver equitable vaccines worldwide.

The number of infections in some countries of the European Union continues to rise despite the start of vaccination processes. At this point, the situation in some regions of Italy and France is of particular concern.

In the European Union, the total number of infected reaches 24.34 million, according to data from the portal Our World in Data. Thus, in the world 120,848,053 people have already been infected since the pandemic began and the total number of deaths rises to 2,673,202.

Here are the most outstanding news about the global emergency this Wednesday, March 17:

The European Commission launches a digital certificate for travelers

It was a topic that had been talked about for a long time, but had not seen the light until now: the digital certificate for travelers. The European Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday the creation of the free certificate, which will be digital or on paper and with which they hope they can resume travel within the European Union, according to the president of the EC Ursula von der Leyen.

“We want to help Member States to restore freedom of movement in a reliable way,” said Von der Leyen during the presentation of the certificate. “It will ensure that the results, with minimal data, are mutually recognized in all Member States,” he added.

The document will include information about the traveler such as whether they have been vaccinated, if they have antibodies or a negative PCR test, which according to the Commission should guarantee non-discrimination to those people who have not been able or have not wanted to be vaccinated. In addition, the document will be issued in the language of the issuing country and in English for correct understanding in all countries.

This measure, which will be temporary until the World Health Organization declares the end of the pandemic, has been well received by southern European countries, highly dependent on tourism. With it, the EC also intends that countries exempt travelers from quarantine when they arrive at their destination or from having a PCR test.

WHO recommends continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine

After the panic generated, especially in some European countries due to the possible adverse effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the World Health Organization recommended this Wednesday to continue using this drug since the advantages “for now are greater than the risks.”

This organism also pointed out that the episodes of thrombi detected in some patients “occur frequently and are the third most common cardiovascular disease.” This statement comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded the same at the European level. Despite this, these and other agencies will continue to monitor the vaccination process with the AstraZeneca antidote.

“I trust AstraZeneca and the European Medicines Agency. I trust the EMA process and I think it is a sign of respect for the scientists who have the responsibility to say whether (the vaccine) is safe or not and give them the days they need to analyze the data on thromboembolic events, “said Ursula Von der Leyen at a news conference.

This is how the distribution of vaccines goes through COVAX

The COVAX organism promoted by the UN continues its process of bringing vaccines against Covid-19 to countries with few resources to obtain them in the international market. Thus, this Wednesday it was reported the arrival of a first shipment of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to the Palestinian territories.

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS – TIKSA NEGERI

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) received 60,000 doses through COVAX, of which 20,000 will be sent to the Gaza Strip, Israeli security sources confirmed to EFE. The West Bank Health Ministry confirmed that vaccination will begin on Sunday, at the moment only with the Pfizer doses.

In Latin America, the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, confirmed during a meeting of Prosur the arrival on Friday of the first 36,000 doses through this mechanism, out of a total of 4.3 million that they have negotiated.

During his speech, Abdo Benítez made a “strong call to multilateral organizations and developed countries to allow a fair and equitable distribution of a global good essential to overcome this crisis, which are vaccines.”

With EFE and Reuters