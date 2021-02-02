According to an interim analysis of the phase III trial published in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’, the Russian vaccine against Covid-19 Sputnik V reached an effectiveness of 91.6%, news that is well received by countries that already distribute it to its population. Meanwhile, the WHO expert group in Wuhan, China, visited an animal disease center in the middle of its investigation to clarify the origin of the pandemic. And Spain closed flights with Brazil and South Africa to avoid the importation of cases of the new variants of the virus identified in those countries.

The world learned this Tuesday that another vaccine exceeded a 90% effectiveness. And in these antidotes lies the long-term solution of a global emergency that leaves a total of 103,523,528 infections and 2,241,147 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this February 2:

Russian Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.6% effectiveness: ‘The Lancet’

According to the provisional analysis of the data of a clinical trial, in phase III, and published in the journal ‘The Lancet’, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V reached an effectiveness of 91.6% against the Covid-19 virus. In the case of people over 60, their safety increased to 91.8%.

The results were based on data from 19,866 volunteers, of whom a quarter received a placebo. 2,144 adults over 60 years of age participated in the study.

The scientists indicated that the vaccine was well tolerated and the most common side effects were flu symptoms and reaction at the point of application, which is consistent with the majority of adverse reactions from other vaccines approved by the European Union and the United States.

BREAKING:#SputnikV phase 3 clinical trials results in @TheLancet. Its 91.6% efficacy overall & 100% for severe cases have been validated by internationally peer reviewed data. With logistics at +2 + 8C and <$ 10 / shot, Sputnik V is a vaccine for all humankind.https://t.co/Fk5CHHkqIv – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) February 2, 2021

Russian experts noted that the world now has a new weapon to mitigate the pandemic, after justifying Moscow’s decision to launch this drug in 2020, before the final data was published.

“Russia was right from the beginning,” Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Fund for Direct Investment, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said Tuesday. Dmitriev added that the results supported Russia’s decision to start administering Sputnik V to frontline workers while the study was still ongoing, and suggested that the skepticism was politically motivated.

In fact, the European Union justified jumps in the process among its reasons for not approving, at least so far, the Russian antidote. However, this has already been endorsed and imported by other countries such as Argentina or Serbia.

FILE – A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine, in Rostov, Russia, on December 22, 2020. © Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters

Russia approved the vaccine in August, before the large-scale trial began. Shortly after, some health workers on the front line against the pandemic began to receive the two doses, 21 days apart, that the vaccine requires, and in December began a more generalized distribution, but oriented to specific professionals, such as teachers, workers doctors and journalists.

In January, the vaccine was offered to all Russians, although the number of vaccinated in this country has remained low so far. The authorities have pointed out some problems with the increase in production, while surveys have shown a low demand among citizens.

Sputnik V is the fourth drug to have Phase III results published in major medical journals, following the developers of Pfizer / BioNTech immunization injections, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

WHO experts visit center for animal diseases in Wuhan

The group of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) that since the end of last week has been investigating the origins of the pandemic, visited a center for animal diseases in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged on Tuesday.

The center that combats epidemic diseases in animals could provide information on how an endemic coronavirus in bats, in southwest China, could have been transmitted to humans, possibly through an intermediate species.

Studies suggest that the virus could have been transferred with the help of mink or pangolins, but there are also hypotheses that merchants of bat products could have carried the disease for months before the cases began to spread in Wuhan and beyond. in the rest of the world.

So far the WHO investigators have not provided any details of their investigation, which receives some criticism because it is guided by the Chinese authorities, although Beijing justifies the need to monitor and trace the specific places of the investigation, by the health emergency.

On Monday, WHO’s top emergency official, Mike Ryan, said the investigation may not find all the answers to the origins of Covid-19, calling the mission a “detective story” that raises new questions.

In addition, this Tuesday China requested that, as part of the investigation, the experts also go to the United States. The Chinese government has tried to push forward a theory that the virus existed on American or European soil before it was discovered in Wuhan.

Spain suspends flights with Brazil and South Africa

In an attempt to contain the spread of the outbreak in the third wave of the pandemic, which has been accelerated by the appearance of new variants of Covid-19, the Spanish Government announced that as of this Wednesday, flights from Brazil will be prohibited. and South Africa. An exception will apply for citizens of the European Union.

The measure will take effect at 9 am, local time, and will last for at least 14 days, that is, until February 17.

Since last November 23, Spain has also required negative results of a PCR test, carried out within a maximum of 72 hours before the trip, for people who come from 58 countries considered high risk for the new coronavirus. Among them, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

The Spanish territory is the seventh worst hit globally by the health crisis and currently registers a total of 2,822,805 accumulated infections and 59,081 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

President of Real Madrid tested positive for Covid-19

The soccer club, Real Madrid, reported in the last hours that its president, Florentino Pérez, has tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the team noted that Pérez, 73, does not register any symptoms of the disease.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our president Florentino Pérez has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests to which he is periodically subjected, although he does not present any symptoms,” the club said in a statement.

Also this Tuesday, the coach of this team, the French Zinedine Zidane, whose contagion was confirmed on January 22, returned to his activities, after having finished his quarantine period.

With Reuters and EFE