Several countries in Latin America, almost all in South America, top the world list of COVID-19 infections per million inhabitants. Argentina and Uruguay are the most affected and there are also five others, which has led this region of the American continent to be the hardest hit by the pandemic, proportionally to its population.

South America, with 301.51 cases per million inhabitants, is today by far the region most affected in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Our World in Data, an entity attached to the University of Oxford that produces real-time data on the evolution of the impact of the virus in all countries. It is followed by the European Union, with 127.65 cases per million and Asia and North America, which are around 80. Oceania and Africa are in this proportion the least affected regions.

In addition to Uruguay and Argentina, which top this list, among the most affected in proportion to their population in the world are, in their order, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil and Chile. All these South American nations are among the 15 countries in the world that have more than 300 cases of coronavirus per million inhabitants.

Uruguay and Argentina: the countries that register the most infections per million inhabitants in the world

Paradoxically, Uruguay, whose initial handling of the pandemic was widely celebrated, is today the nation in the world with the highest number of Covid-19 infections per million inhabitants. Of its almost 3.5 million inhabitants, 249,000 have had the virus, that is, 874.44 cases per million inhabitants.

It is followed by Argentina, which has a population of more than 44 million inhabitants. Of this total, 3.41 million people have spread the virus at some point. With this, as of May 19, the average number of cases in the previous seven days is 618.19, the second highest in the world.

It is enough to compare these figures with those of the United States, one of the nations most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers, to perceive the seriousness of the situation in those two nations. The United States has a population of 331 million people and has registered 33 million cases, but the infections per million inhabitants are 91.43, that is, nine times less than Uruguay and almost seven times less than Argentina in proportion.

The figures for the proportion of cases or deaths in relation to the population of Our World in Data are as of May 19 on an average of the previous seven days.

South America also tops the Covid-19 death count per million inhabitants

In proportion to its population, South America, as a region, and several of its nations are also the most affected in terms of deaths caused by the pandemic.

According to Our World in Data calculations, South America has 8.42 deaths per million inhabitants. And six nations in this region are in the top ten.

Deaths per million inhabitants due to covid-19 in Latin America. © France 24

Again, Uruguay, with 15.87 deaths due to the virus per million inhabitants, is in first place, followed by Paraguay (11.14) and Argentina (10.93). In addition, there are Colombia, which has 9.76 deaths per million; Peru, with 9.27, and Brazil, which registered 9.18 as of May 19.

To get an idea of ​​these figures, the United States, which has the highest number of deaths in absolute numbers, almost 590,000, counts only 1.73 deaths per million, almost ten times less than Uruguay.

With the data from these six countries, it is not surprising that South America is today the region most affected by deaths caused by the pandemic in proportion to its population. The subcontinent registers 8.42 deaths per million inhabitants due to the virus. It is followed by far, with three times less, the European Union that has 2.66 deaths per million. Thus, Africa and Oceania have much lower records.

Costa Rica: it has 42,829 contagious cases so far in May

This month has been one of the hardest in Costa Rica in the face of the pandemic. Between 2,000 and 3,000 infections are reported daily by Covid-19, figures that had not been observed before in this territory. Only so far in May they have counted 42,829 cases, the highest figure for a single month. In this country 294,000 people have been infected with the virus and 3,696 have died.

The daily report of the Ministry of Health indicates that there are 1,437 people hospitalized, of which 517 are in intensive care units, the highest numbers of the pandemic. This confirms the saturation of hospitals, where there are waiting lists in intensive care units.

For this reason, from this Wednesday until the end of May, Costa Rica will undergo a 12-day restriction on mobility in order to reverse this situation.

Vehicles with license plates ending in an even number will circulate one day and those ending in odd numbers may move the next. Furthermore, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the mobilization of vehicles is prohibited, with exceptions for those used to go to work.

The weekly vaccination report published by the authorities indicates that as of May 17, 1,251,900 doses of the vaccine had been injected, for an application rate of 24.25 per 100 inhabitants.

The country is waiting for the arrival of more vaccines. It has contracts with Pfizer for 6 million doses, AstraZeneca for one million doses and another agreement with the COVAX mechanism for 2 million doses. More than enough for a population of 5 million people.

The first cases of the Indian variant confirmed in Brazil

Brazil confirmed this Thursday the first cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “global concern.” This version of the virus was identified in several crew members of a ship from South Africa, which had been isolated since last weekend in the port of Sao Luis, capital of the state of Maranhão.

The variant was identified in six of the 24 crew members of the boat, according to the first results of the tests carried out by the health authorities.

With more than 441,000 deaths and 15.8 million infections, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The numbers of infections and deaths in India decrease, but the emergency continues

After chaotic days, mainly due to the lack of control of the Covid-19 in India, improvements are finally seen. The number of deaths has decreased, after four consecutive days reporting more than 4,000 deaths a day. And infections are also declining: from a peak of almost 400,000 in the first week of May, they have fallen to less than 300,000.

In the western state of Maharashtra, the worst hit in the pandemic, while on Wednesday it exceeded a thousand deaths, on Thursday, May 19, a total of 594 deaths were registered, although the cases rose to 34,000.

Health workers at a hospital in Amritsar, India on May 14, 2021 Narinder Nanu AFP

However, experts warn that the figures could be higher than those announced daily, as there are areas that do not have laboratories to detect positives or resources to treat severe patients.

On the other hand, the vaccination campaign follows an average number of inoculations that does not guarantee the initial objective set by the Indian authorities of immunizing 300 million people before July. In fact, several regions reported severe problems to immunize due to the shortage of doses.

Spain sends humanitarian aid to Nepal to face the pandemic

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, one of the “least developed countries in the world” according to UNDP, is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Its proximity to India would have facilitated the entry of that country’s variant of the coronavirus; for this reason they were forced to ask for international aid.

Nepal receives assistance from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to the request made to the European Union. The shipment, made from Madrid on a commercial flight that landed in Kathmandu on Thursday morning, includes approximately 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary material against the virus.

Among them are respirators, oxygen concentrators along with consumables and spare parts for their use, masks, antigen tests, medicines and safety equipment. All this would be valued at one million euros. The material is for both hospital and home use and has been donated by the Ministry of Health.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes advantage of this delivery to organize the return trip from Nepal of a hundred Spanish mountaineers and other European countries who have been trapped in this territory due to the suspension of flights. They are scheduled to return to Spain tomorrow, Friday.

WHO: approved vaccines against Covid-19 are effective against “all variants”

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Europe confirmed this Thursday that the vaccines that have been approved to date against Covid-19 are effective against “all variants” of the virus.

However, the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, urged to maintain “prudence”, in a press conference on the evolution of the pandemic, and argued that it is a “persistent threat” and with “new uncertainties “.

On the other hand, the institution affirmed that it is still risky for international flights to resume normally, in what was interpreted as a response to the decision of the European Union to open borders to vaccinated travelers from other parts of the world.

World panorama: 165 million infections and 3.2 million accumulated deaths

As of May 19, the world counts more than 165 million infections since the first case of covid-19 was reported. Of this total, 3.2 million people have died.

America and Europe account for almost 80% of the deaths that have occurred on the planet, while Asia, the continent where the pandemic arose, reports 17% of deaths. However, in Europe, infections have fallen by 26%, while deaths are down 16%. This confirms a downward trend as the vaccination campaign progresses.

In Africa, on the other hand, the rate of infections has accelerated since November and now adds 4.7 million cases and 127,000 deaths. The continent is under threat from new variants of the virus and vaccine shortages.

With EFE and Reuters