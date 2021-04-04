Three of them only had a single dose and none had completed the time required for the vaccine to reach its levels of effectiveness. Health authorities insist that the advantage of inoculation is that it will prevent the disease from worsening. In France, the beginning of the third lockdown coincides with the reduction in expectations of economic growth; while in India, the virus is spreading much faster than before.

The new wave of the pandemic is putting clinical services in many countries on the ropes. In Peru, the Government sent more oxygen and intensive care beds to the north of the country due to the increase in infections that the region has suffered. In India, the number of infected doubles in less time than before and in France, the increase in positive diagnoses forced the national authorities to impose a lockdown in all metropolitan departments.

All this in the midst of some situations around vaccination, such as the doubts that have arisen in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom by a dozen people who have presented blood clots, after being inoculated with the dose of AstraZeneca. But the cases remain minimal compared to the more than 363 million doses that have been applied worldwide, according to figures from Our World in Data.

Vaccines continue to be the best antidote to stop the spread of Covid-19, which, throughout the pandemic, has infected 130.9 million people. Of these, 74.2 million have already overcome the disease and 2.8 million have died from the outbreak, according to official reports compiled. Johns Hopkins University.

Next, the most outstanding news of the pandemic in the world, this Sunday, April 4:

Doctors infected in northern Peru, amid an increase in cases

Seven doctors contracted Covid-19 after being vaccinated in the city of Piura, in northern Peru. The three who had just one of the two necessary doses are in intensive care, according to José Céspedes, manager of EsSalud in that region.

The remaining four doctors were infected within 15 days after the second dose for the vaccine to reach the expected level of effectiveness.

“As it was said from the beginning, every person who is immunized is not free from being infected with the virus at some point, the effectiveness is given in that the person will not reach serious stages of the disease”, explained the doctor Céspedes.

As of April 1, 571,600 people in Peru had received the Covid-19 vaccine, including health personnel, the elderly, and members of the Public Force. Of this total number of vaccinated, 305,000 have already been inoculated with the second dose required to complete the immunization process.

To the nation 1,367,000 vaccines have arrived so far, of the 48 million it bought from three laboratories and from the COVAX initiative, according to official data.

These data contrast with the effects that the second wave of the pandemic that has been going through the country since the end of 2020 continues to leave. On Saturday, Peru surpassed its own record of daily deaths from the outbreak by confirming 294 deaths, after March was its month. deadliest from the virus. In addition, this week the country registered a record of 12,916 positive Covid-19 diagnoses in a single day.

The Piura region, along with the department of Lambayeque, are the places where the virus has been the most worrying recently. There has been a rapid increase in infections, according to the Minister of Health, Óscar Ugarte. Consequently, the authorities have sent more oxygen pipettes and intensive care beds to the north of the country.

President @FSagasti: We are organizing a new vaccination scheme that is more efficient. Soon we will announce a new plan with a universal standard that will be public and we will reorder the way in which it is being immunized.



Finally, on Saturday, the acting president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, announced that modify the vaccination plan before the scandals that have been evidenced, but he still did not explain what the modifications will consist of. In this regard, he said: “We have been testing the previous system that we inherited and we have seen that it does not work due to known problems, slowness and people who skip the queue. Now we will organize a new mechanism that is more efficient.”

France begins its third lockdown and reduces its economic growth forecast

Although this time the generalized closure is lighter than the one that occurred in March and November 2020, in any case, schools and non-essential businesses will be closed, which account for more than 150,000 businesses.

The difference with respect to the previous confinements is that this time the list of what is understood as essential shops that must remain open is expanded. For this reason, bookstores, hairdressers, florists, chocolate shops, music stores and car dealerships will normally operate.

Another of the big differences, and for what is considered that this confinement is softer than its predecessors, is that this time people will be able to leave the house, but they will only be able to do so within a radius of ten kilometers around their homes. To move beyond this perimeter, people will have to ask an exemption certificate. The only time they will not be able to go out on the streets is during the curfew, which will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time.







Although these measures began to be applied throughout metropolitan France from Saturday afternoon, this Sunday is the first full day that the French live these restrictions. They will apply for a month.

The Government of Emmanuel Macron has been harshly criticized for the third lockdown. Different right-wing parties point out that he is making late and middle decisions, in the midst of a vaccination that still does not effectively counteract the spread of the virus in the French country.

One of the strongest criticisms is due to the impact on the economy, which is reflected in the same government forecasts. This Sunday, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, accepted in an interview with the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche that the expectations of economic growth were reduced.

“Closing schools and 150,000 shops is essential to curb the circulation of the virus, but these measures will have an impact on the economy. We are going to reduce our growth forecast from 6% to 5%,” the minister said.

In India, the virus spreads faster than before and the richest state responds by tightening restrictions

India is going through the second wave of the pandemic, in which the virus is spreading much faster than before. In a month and a half, the country went from registering 10,000 daily cases to over 90,000 in a single day, as happened this Sunday.

The 93,249 new diagnoses confirmed today mark a worrying figure, since it is the first time since September that more than 90,000 infected people have been registered in a single day. In addition, that number is close to the country’s record of nearly 100,000 positives in one day.

“India is experiencing a sharp intensification in the doubling time of Covid-19 cases,” the Health Ministry warned in a statement. The entity explained that if, as of March 1, infections took an average of 504.4 days to double, today they double in just 115.4 days.

The richest state in the country, Maharashtra, is the hardest hit. There are more than half of the new daily cases that are confirmed in India despite having less than 10% of the national population. For this reason, the local authorities will tighten the restrictions as of the night of Monday, April 5.

In that state, where Mumbai is the financial capital, shopping malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship will be closed. There will also be a night curfew that prohibits exits to the street between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. local time. Only essential services can function. The curfew will be during the day on weekends, according to Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government.

Commuters wait to board a suburban train before the overnight curfew that was introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India. Picture taken Tuesday, March 30, 2021. © Rajanish Kakade / AP

The authorities assure that the rapid increase in infections is due to the fact that people relaxed in the protocols, such as the use of a mask or social distancing. The increase in positive diagnoses is also attributed to the circulation of a new local variant of the virus, in addition to those discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil that are already circulating in India and are more contagious.

