Russia reported 652 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily record since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as authorities in Moscow struggle to contain the infections. In other news, the International Red Cross warns of a “catastrophe” in Indonesia due to the lack of oxygen tanks and the increase in cases and in India the authorities approved the use of Moderna’s vaccine to face the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps world authorities on alert, who pay special attention to the Delta variant that extends through Asia and Europe. According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 181 million cases in the world to date and the number of deaths is close to four million.

According to an AFP count, 3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered around the world. About 40% of the doses administered were in China, the agency says, followed by India and the United States. The count indicates that Latin America registers an average of 37 doses per 100 inhabitants, below the world average.

In contrast, Germany, France or Italy have a third of their population vaccinated, although countries such as Tanzania, Haiti and North Korea have not yet started their vaccination campaign.

Here are the most important news about the pandemic this Tuesday, June 29:

Russia registers more than 20,000 Covid-19 infections in one day and record number of deaths

The pandemic puts medical services in Russia to the test. In the last 24 hours, the Russian government reported 20,616 new coronavirus infections and 652 deaths, the highest daily record since the arrival of the pandemic in that country.

Russia today adds a total of 5,493,557 infections and 134,545 deaths from the virus. The highest peak of deaths had been registered last December with 635 deaths.

In Moscow, authorities have said that the Delta variant is spreading among its citizens and is “more contagious and more deadly”, while proposing a “rapid mass vaccination” in response.

So far the country has vaccinated 23 million people and they hope to vaccinate 60% of its population by early autumn, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “We see that only this week the number of people who want to receive the vaccine began to grow,” he added.

A 60-year-old with Covid-19 rests inside the intensive care ward at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 29, 2021. © Willy Kurniawan / Reuters

According to health authorities, at least 151,000 people are hospitalized for Covid-19. In the midst of this new peak of the pandemic there are sporting events such as the quarterfinals of the Eurocup between Spain and Switzerland, which will be held on July 2 in Saint Petersburg that are beginning to worry.

This Monday, new measures were imposed in the Russian capital, including access to restaurants, bars, cafeterias and mass events only for vaccinated people or those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months.

The virus brings Indonesia closer to a “catastrophe”

The advance of the Delta variant and the compromised hospital capacity are bringing Indonesia closer to a “catastrophe”, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Tuesday, which calls to pay attention to the epidemic situation in Southeast Asia.

In recent days the authorities reported a record for more than 20,000 coronavirus infections. “Every day we see this variant of the Delta bringing Indonesia to the brink of a Covid-19 catastrophe,” said Jan Gelfand, Indonesian chief of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The alert comes amid rising prices for oxygen, which went from $ 50 a tank to 150, as well as a shortage of it from suppliers and greater mobility of people after the month of Muslim fasting.

“I am lining up here now to recharge oxygen for my wife and son, who are now positive for Covid-19,” said Taufik Hidayat, who has searched other posts but assures oxygen is depleted in Jakarta, the capital.

Indonesia. Like other Asian countries, it has suffered much less from the COVID consequences than we have. So far, they are at their worst of the entire pandemic.

Although its incidence is still lower than in Spain, its low vaccination rate leads to more fatalities than here. https://t.co/rw2Abj3cNH pic.twitter.com/jsaAMsNr9Q – Francesc Pujol (@NewsReputation) June 27, 2021



Sulung Mulia Putra, a health official, assured news agencies that the shortage is temporary. “The distributors do not have enough transportation, so the police, the parks agency and the Red Cross will help the hospitals transport oxygen,” he said. So far, Indonesia has received 104 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its population of around 270 million people.

India authorizes use of Moderna’s vaccine

The highest rebound after the peak of three months ago: 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, India reported this Tuesday, while it authorized the “emergency use” of the Moderna vaccine, the fourth approved in the Asian country.

“The request received from Moderna through a subsidiary called Cipla has been approved for restricted use, commonly known as emergency use,” stated Vinod K Paul, government advisor.

K Paul reported that other vaccines such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are in the process of approval for emergency use, while the country strives to “increase the production and availability of vaccines that are already being manufactured in our country.”



Police officers inform people about a shortage of vaccine supplies for the coronavirus disease at the door of a vaccination center in Ahmedabad, India, on June 29, 2021. © Amit Dave / Reuters

Moderna joins other vaccines that seek to face the pandemic in India, together with Covishield from AstraZeneca, Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V. Despite the fact that the country is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world, it has not been able to carry out its vaccination plan due to its dense population, some 1,366 million inhabitants, of which only 5% have been completely inoculated.

With EFE and Reuters