Representatives of the European Union (EU) and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca discussed this Wednesday about possible solutions to guarantee new supplies of its vaccine against Covid-19, after a cut in deliveries to the European bloc due to production problems at its Belgian factory . Meanwhile, the British government announced that it will require a 10-day quarantine for all travelers from 22 countries. And in France, doctors and nurses are asking for a third confinement given the increase in new cases.

About a year after Covid-19 appeared in Wuhan, China, the main concern of different governments revolves around access to vaccines approved by control bodies to stop the spread of the pandemic.

After the identification of new variants of the virus in recent weeks, the world has seen a considerable increase in infections, which as of this Wednesday reached more than 100,389,150 cases and 2,160,850 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns University Hopkins.

Next, the main news of the Covid-19 this January 27:

The European Commission requires AstraZeneca a solution to meet vaccine deliveries

The confrontation between the European Union and Astrazeneca reached a new tension on Wednesday after the EU announced that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company had decided not to attend a scheduled meeting between the two parties, although shortly after Astrazeneca denied it and confirmed a meeting for the end of this afternoon.

The EU and the company have been in a dispute since last Friday, when AstraZeneca announced a cut to the block in the supply of its vaccine against Covid-19, due to production problems at one of its plants. The European Commission demanded this Wednesday that he find solutions to fulfill his acquired commitments.







“We are in a pandemic. We lose people every day. These are not numbers, they are people (…) Pharmaceutical companies and vaccine manufacturers have moral, social and contractual obligations that they must assume. The idea that the company does not it is obliged to fulfill its commitments, it is neither correct nor acceptable, “European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said at a press conference.

EU officials said the bloc would receive 31 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, or 60% less than initially agreed, due to production problems at a Belgian factory.

Representatives of the bloc added that the company has not provided sufficient explanations as to why the scheduled doses could not be shipped from factories that do not have any production problems, such as those in the United Kingdom.

“Les laboratoires pharmaceutiques et fabricants de vaccines ont des obligations moral, societales et contractuelles qu’ils doivent assumer. L’idée selon laquelle l’entreprise ne serait pas tenue d’honorer ses engagements n’est neither correct, nor acceptable “- @SKyriakidesEU pic.twitter.com/TKtkgt5AjH – Commission européenne 🇪🇺 (@UEFrance) January 27, 2021

Although the European community has been putting pressure on the company in recent days, it is unclear how it can force AstraZeneca to deliver the agreed amounts.

Pascal Soriot, French CEO of AstraZeneca, assured that the contract with the EU is based on a clause on making efforts, but that it did not commit the pharmaceutical company to a specific timetable for deliveries.

Soriot added that the vaccines destined for the block are produced in four plants: in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

However, representatives of the European Commission claimed that under the contract, the company had also committed to providing the injections from its two factories in the UK.

UK orders 10-day quarantine for travelers from risky countries

The British Government announced new measures on Wednesday to try to stop the importation of new variants of Covid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all travelers from a list of 22 high-risk countries where new strains of the virus have emerged, including South Africa and Brazil.

The measure includes British citizens and residents who upon arrival must be transported immediately to hotels selected by the Government and the cost of which must be borne by each traveler.

Likewise, London urges all its citizens to avoid travel for both tourism and business and only make transfers when they are essential.

Schools in England will not reopen until March 8 at the earliest, Boris Johnson has said, insisting that it is right to “buy the extra weeks we need” to vaccinate the most vulnerable https://t.co/vvi50kdVcy – The Times (@thetimes) January 27, 2021

In addition, Johnson reported that the current isolation will be in effect at least until March 8, at which time the reopening of schools is scheduled.

The country began a new lockdown in early January, which included the closure of schools, pubs and restaurants. The authorities also urge you to stay home as much as possible.

In the British territory, infections soared at the end of last year, amid the appearance of a new highly contagious variant of the virus in the south-east of England, which brought cases and deaths to record numbers.

On Tuesday, it became the first country in Europe to exceed 100,000 deaths, raising questions about Johnson’s management of the health crisis that is also hitting the economy.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, UK reports a total of 3,700,268 cases.

French government admits that curfew is not reducing infections

This Wednesday the French authorities admitted that the night curfew, between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., has not managed to stop the spread of infections, so they are evaluating stricter measures, according to the Elysee spokesman, Gabriel Attal.

“The data shows that at this time the curfew is not slowing down the spread of the virus enough,” Attal said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting led by President Emmanuel Macron.

French govt spokesman Gabriel Attal has said the ongoing nationwide curfew is not slowing down the spread of Covid sufficiently, and that alternative measures are being discussed. https://t.co/59BzYAuT76 – Sophie Garratt (@SophGarratt) January 27, 2021

Macron is likely to wait until Saturday, two weeks after having extended the curfew, before deciding on the next step. A government official pointed out that the head of state is concerned that further restrictions on public liberties could trigger acts of civil disobedience.

The government’s main scientific adviser, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, already spoke about it on Sunday when he said that a new confinement was necessary, but that politicians had to decide on its viability.

According to epidemiological forecasts, not imposing another isolation would bring a very difficult situation in March, as a more contagious variant detected for the first time in Great Britain becomes more and more frequent in France, Delfraissy said.

On Tuesday, the daily number of hospitalizations peaked at 27,041, in eight weeks. Currently, the country has 3,138,498 accumulated infections and the total number of deaths is 74,250, the seventh highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

Portugal registers an increase in hospitalizations and suspends flights with Brazil until February 14

Portugal, one of the nations in Europe with the best containment of the disease during the first wave of the pandemic, now faces one of the worst peaks in the third wave of the outbreak.

The General Directorate of Health reported this Wednesday that the country registered a new daily record of deaths, with 293 deaths, two more than the maximum peak reported on Tuesday. And thus reaches a total of 11,305 deaths since the virus reached this country of around 10 million inhabitants.

Authorities reported 15,073 new infections, very close to the previous record of 15,333. In this way, the nation accumulates 653,878 cases. Of these, 173,000 are active at a time when the country has its hospitals in a critical situation.

In the last hours, fifty patients from the Amadora-Sintra hospital, in the suburbs of Lisbon, had to be transferred to other medical centers due to the saturation of patients who need to be connected to mechanical respirators.

The hospital was overloaded despite the fact that it installed an extra oxygen tower last week. More than 300 people need to be connected to the oxygen network, when their contingency plan foresaw a maximum of 120.

Meanwhile, the Government reported that as of this Friday it suspends commercial flights from Brazil. The measure will initially extend until February 14, due to the emergence of new variants of the virus, including one native to that South American nation.

For humanitarian flights, passengers are obliged to present negative results of a PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to boarding and to keep 14 days of quarantine.

With Reuters, EFE and local media