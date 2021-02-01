Austria proposed to transfer to that country Portuguese patients infected with coronavirus who are in critical condition and Germany will send clinical personnel to the Portuguese territory. On the other hand, South Africa received the first batch of vaccines and Bayer pharmaceutical company announced its foray into dose development to support the CureVac laboratory.

More than a year after the Covid-19 virus began to circulate around the world, countries are still facing hospital crises due to the lack of beds. One of these cases is suffered by Portugal, where only 7 of 850 beds are available in Intensive Care Units (ICU), according to the Portuguese Ministry of Health.

In addition, the spread of at least three new variants of the virus, which studies have found to be more contagious, represent a new challenge for vaccination efforts.

More than 103 million people around the world have contracted the coronavirus, of which 2.2 million died from the outbreak and another 57.1 million recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Further, nearly 99 million vaccines have been supplied in dozens of countries, according to data from Our World in Data, a platform supported by the University of Oxford.

Next, the most relevant news about Covid-19 in the world this Monday, February 1, 2021:

Austria and Germany offer help for critical patients in Portugal

The pandemic led to a critical situation for Portuguese hospitals. Proof of this is that, until Saturday, the Iberian country only had available 7 of the 850 ICU beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19. And in the past week, it had the highest per capita death rate in the world, according to the Our World in Data count, backed by the University of Oxford.







The hospital crisis reached the point that several European countries are offering help to the Portuguese government. The Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, proposed to treat Portuguese patients infected with coronavirus who are in critical condition in his country. The Austrians are waiting for the Portuguese authorities to propose how many patients they want to transfer.

On the other hand, the armed forces of Germany will begin to send teams and clinical workers from next week to reinforce the National Health Service of Portugal. That was the response of the Germans to the request for help from the Portuguese.

Additionally, the Government of Portugal began to install tents to relieve pressure in hospitals, and specifically in intensive care units. And it is that, in parallel, ambulances spend hours outside the clinical centers waiting for a bed to hospitalize patients and hospitals are already running out of enough space in their morgues to cool the bodies of those who die from the virus .

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in South Africa

One million vaccines against Covid-19. That was the shipment that arrived Monday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city. While the doses were developed by the British-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca, they were produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

IBS is due to ship another 500,000 doses by the end of this month, but more will be needed to cover South Africa’s 1.25 million healthcare workers, as the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine is delivered in two doses.

In addition, vaccination is a challenge for the government of Cyril Ramaphosa, which has been criticized by scientists and health workers for not having previously secured access to vaccines. However, the South African vaccination plan prioritizes health workers.

On his Twitter account, the president referred to the arrival of the vaccine as an “important milestone” in the fight against the pandemic.

Another of the great challenges is the new variant that was discovered in that country and that now causes most of the infections in South Africa. Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute, told the AP that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers good protection against the variant according to early clinical trials.

Bayer and Rentschler to cooperate with CureVac in the production of its vaccine against Covid-19

Stefan Ohlrich, president of the German chemical-pharmaceutical company Bayer, announced that he will work together with the drug manufacturer Rentschler in the production of the vaccine developed by the biotechnology laboratory CureVac.

The company CureVac, of German origin and which uses messenger RNA technology in its vaccine (the same one from the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna laboratories), began the last stage tests in December 2020 and expects to announce provisional results during the first quarter 2021. This laboratory aims to produce up to 300 million doses in 2021 and between 600 and 1,000 million more in 2022.

Ohlrich’s announcement represents the first time in 160 years that Bayer has entered the vaccine manufacturing market. The company estimates the production of 160 million doses by 2022, although they expect to launch production in 2021.

“For us, the biggest bottleneck in building the production line is being able to have the production equipment installed on time,” Ohlrich told Reuters.

With AP and Reuters