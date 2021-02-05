Portugal on Friday exceeded 750,000 Covid-19 infections since it confirmed its first case, while reporting more than 900 patients in intensive care due to the virus, a figure never seen before during the emergency. Meanwhile, Germany warned that mutations have made the virus more dangerous, and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments in Europe and all pharmaceutical companies to speed up vaccine production.

A year after Covid-19 began to spread outside China, the world faces other battles coupled with the health crisis: the appearance of new variants of the virus and the challenge of getting enough vaccines for the entire population.

While the new variants of the coronavirus accelerate its transmission in some countries, the planet registers a total of 105,006,686 infections and 2,287,129 deaths.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this February 5:

Portugal exceeds 750,000 cases and sets a record number of patients in intensive care

Portugal’s General Directorate of Health reported that, for the first time since the pandemic began, there are a total of 904 people in intensive care due to the virus, which brings greater pressure to the health system as the country goes through the third wave of the Covid-19.

Faced with the crisis, the Portuguese government has asked its European partners for help to refer patients, although it acknowledged in recent days that they could not do much due to the complexities they experience in their own territories.

This Friday, Austria announced that it will finally receive ten patients from Portugal, five in serious condition due to the pandemic and another five with different diseases or pending surgeries. The exact date of his transfer has yet to be confirmed. In addition, Germany sent a military medical team to Lisbon this week to join the work of a private hospital.

File – Medical personnel in ambulances with Covid-19 patients wait in line, at the Santa María hospital, amid the spread of the virus, in Lisbon, Portugal, on January 27, 2021. © Reuters / Pedro Nunes

This February 5, Portugal reached a total of 755,774 infections and 13,740 deaths, according to local authorities.

Regarding the new daily cases, the official figures indicate that they decreased compared to those reported a week ago, which could indicate the first effects of the new confinement that began on January 15.

However, the hospital situation remains critical. The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, urged the pharmaceutical industry to increase the production of vaccines so that countries can accelerate the immunization process, which in several nations is stalled after a delay in the delivery of new doses.

Germany warns that Covid-19 has become more dangerous due to new mutations

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology in Germany indicated that the new variants of the virus, after the first one found in the United Kingdom last December and later joined by other strains in countries such as South Africa, Germany and Brazil, have converted the Covid-19 in an even more complex virus to extinguish.

“The situation is far from being under control”, declared the president of the RKI, Lothar Wieler, noting the three “worrying” variants detected, for which he assured that “in general, Sars-Cov-2 has become more dangerous” .

The expert explained that of the new strains detected, the one with the greatest presence on German soil is the British one, since it is present in at least 13 of the 16 federal states, something that “may lead to a more severe evolution of the disease.” However, he stressed that for now it represents 6% of infections.

For his part, the country’s Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, said that, although there has recently been a decrease in the number of daily positives, it is necessary not to lower our guard to prevent the spread of new mutations. In that sense, it justified the latest restrictions imposed at least until February 14.

Germany reports a cumulative number of 2,272,046 cases and 60,743 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

WHO urges governments and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the immunization process

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on pharmaceutical companies to share the manufacturing infrastructure to increase the production of vaccines against the new coronavirus.

“We need a massive expansion of manufacturing (…) We applaud manufacturers who have committed, for example, to sell their vaccines at cost prices. But manufacturers can do more,” said the WHO director at a conference. press from Geneva.

File-A Madrid health worker receives a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus. January 25, 2021. © Susana Vera / Reuters

Other officials of the organization urged the governments of Europe to press to speed up the immunization process, showing their concern about the advance of new variants of the disease and possible new strains that could appear.

The local press reports that currently 2.5% of the population of the European Union has received at least one of the two doses required of the vaccines approved so far and that the objective of the community block is to immunize 70% of its inhabitants by the end of summer.

With Reuters and EFE