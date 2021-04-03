This Saturday, former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva was vaccinated against the virus, a moment that he took the opportunity to ask the current president Jair Bolsonaro to “listen to science”, after his initial denial, which has established Brazil as the second most affected country by the pandemic in the world. Meanwhile, the manufacturer of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V regretted that Argentine President Alberto Fernández, immunized with his antidote, has contracted the disease, already confirmed by a PCR test.

After several months of starting to be approved the first vaccines against Covid-19, some nations have managed to lower their infection rate. However, there are still doubts about the effects that the antidotes have caused in some people and their time of protection against the disease, especially in the face of new variants or specific infections in vaccinated, as is the case of the president of Argentina.

While immunization continues at a slow pace, so far more than 2.8 million people have died, out of a total of 130,548,634 infected and 73,967,629 recovered, as counted by Johns Hopkins University:

Here are the most outstanding news about the pandemic this Saturday, April 3:

Lula asked Bolsonaro, pressured by vaccination, “to listen to science”

Brazil is the country that has suffered the worst part of the pandemic in Latin America and the second in cases in the world, with a total of 12,910,082 infections and 328,206 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro, who for several months dismissed the existence of the virus and refused to implement measures, is held responsible for many of the current situation. Nonconformity has even caused discomfort in his cabinet in recent days.

This Saturday, the popular ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and took the opportunity to send a message to his political opponent. “You only have to do one thing: listen to science, to those who know and comply with the determinations,” stressed the former leader, who a few days ago accused Bolsonaro of the “greatest genocide in our history.”

Amid the pressure, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, met in the last hours with the leaders of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to explore ways to accelerate the your nation’s immunization program in the next three months.

“With the WHO and PAHO we have a technical cooperation agreement to expand the production of vaccines in Brazil. They are going to verify industrial parks of animal vaccines for possible production of human vaccines. Not only to use here, but to offer in the near future to other Latin American countries, “Queiroga said at a press conference.

On March 24, when Brazil surpassed the number of 300,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, Bolsonaro lowered his usual defiant tone towards the disease, which he called a “little flu”, and announced a national committee together with Congress and the Supreme Court to combat the pandemic in its territory.







‘Sputnik V’ regretted the contagion of the president of Argentina, positive in PCR test

The Gamaleya Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine, regretted this Saturday that the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, immunized with this drug, contracted the disease.

The Russian laboratory wished the president a speedy recovery and recalled, however, that his vaccine is more than 90% effective.

“We are saddened to hear this. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infections and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is confirmed, vaccination guarantees a rapid recovery without serious symptoms,” the Center wrote in its twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Argentine government reported that Fernández is in good physical condition, although, after the antigen test, he confirmed his positive for Covid-19 in a new PCR test. “I want to convey that today, I have evaluated the president who is stable, asymptomatic, with parameters within normal ranges,” developed the doctor Federico Saavedra.

“I do not have any worrisome symptoms,” said the president during an interview with local radio this Saturday, to which he added “I feel good and luckily the vaccine generated antibodies.” Alberto Fernández, 62 years old, received the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on January 21 and on February 11 he was inoculated with the second, according to the Argentine Presidency.

With Reuters and EFE